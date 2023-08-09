DANVILLE — The Vermilion Voles Vintage Base Ball Club of Danville will host the 16th “Uncle Joe” Cannon Vintage Base Ball Jamboree at Kennekuk County Park on Saturday.
The Voles will be joined by the Deep River Grinders of Hobart, Ind., the Springfield Long Nine/Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Valparaiso Lookouts.
The clubs will be playing base ball according to the rules and customs documented in 1858. The players will wear replica uniforms and use equipment based on the designs used in the mid-19th century.
Games will start at noon and will go until 3:45 p.m. The clubs will play on adjacent fields at the Kennekuk ball fields located across from the Ironwood Springs Lake Mingo boat access parking lot. Signs leading to the fields will be posted along the park’s main road.
Admission is free and spectators are encourage to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Motley Food will be onsite with concessions for everyone.
For up-to-date information, visit the Vermilion Voles Vintage Base Ball Club on Facebook.
Seeger second in triangular
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. —The Seeger girls golf team finished second to Attica in a triangular meet with North Montgomery at Rocky Ridge Golf Course on Monday.
Joey Salts led the way for the Patriots with a 51, while Lauren Lloyd had a 54, Maddie Hayes had a 62 and Olivia Chavez had a 65.
The Patriots will host Attica and Fountain Central today.
