PEKIN — Doubles play has been a strength for the Danville girls tennis team and it showed in the first day of an IHSA Class 2A sectional on Friday.
The teams of Lexi Ellis and Kedzie Griffin and Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne each won their two first match to advance to today’s semifinals.
Ellis and Griffin won their first match 6-2, 6-2 and their second match 6-2, 6-0 while Hotsinpiller and Towne won their first match 6-1, 6-2 and their second match 6-3, 6-3.
In singles, Danville’s Brooklynn Behrens beat Rock Island’s Erin Teggatz 6-2, 6-1 but would lose to Normal West’s Madeline Gentry 6-1, 6-2. Teammate CiCi Brown lost to Normal Community’s Kruthi Sudhir 6-0, 6-1.
After the first day, Danville is tied with Normal Community with 10 points in second behind Moline’s 12 points.
Jenny makes it to semifinals
CHAMPAIGN — Schlarman’s Maya Jenny won two matches to advance to the semifinals of an IHSA Class 1A sectional.
Jenny, who is the fourth seed in the sectional, had a bye in the first round and defeated Maroa-Forsyth’s Neha Bashir 6-0, 6-3 and fourth seed Allison Bradford of Mount Zion 6-2, 6-4.
With the wins, Jenny will play top seed Maddy Swisher of St. Thomas More at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Schlarman’s Taylor Fowler lost her first match in singles, while the doubles teams of Suzi Sermersheim and Lilly Perez and Carolina Bogen and Madi Watson each lost in their first matches.
Potter brothers out of regional
COVINGTON, Ind. — The record run of Covington’s brother duo of Nolan and Myles Potter was cut short before Saturday’s regional play.
Because of a Covid outbreak at Covington, the brothers were taken out of their scheduled match with a team from Shelbyville in the first round of an IHSAA regional in Fishers, Ind.
“It was shocking,” Nolan Potter said. “We got a call last week that we were around someone that had it and we had to quarantine. We took tests this week and we were negative, but we still had to quarantine and it is shocking that it ended that way.”
The season ends for the brothers as Nolan ended up 26-0 and Myles was 25-0. They were 22-0 as a team and Nolan’s 26 wins was a school record for wins in a season.
“We had a tough few matches to start the season, but after that, we got on a roll,” Nolan Potter said. “We didn’t lose a set until we got to the sectionals. To team up and to break a school record, it was fun.”
Duden takes 13th in sectional
SPRINGFIELD — Armstrong-Potomac senior Anna Duden ended her prep golf career on Thursday in sectional play.
Even with no state tournament to look forward to, Duden made sure she put her name among the elite, taking 13th with a score of 90. The score would have put her in a state tournament as a qualifying individual.
Falcons lose sectional opener
CAYUGA, Ind. — A move to its home gym gave the North Vermillion volleyball team a familiar place to start postseason action on Thursday.
But the Falcons could not make the most of it, losing to Traders Point Christian 25-20, 25-14, 25-20 in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional.
Megan Davis had 11 kills for North Vermillion, while Oliva Pearman had 10 kills.
Traders Point Christian moves on to Saturday’s action in semifinal action against Attica at 11 a.m. EST. In the other semifinal, Covington will take on Bethesda Christian at 1:30 p.m. EST. The winners will play each other in the championship match at 7 p.m. EST.
