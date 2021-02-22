DANVILLE — The Danville girls basketball team continued its strong start on Monday with a 74-35 win over Tri-County.
Erin Houpt had 27 points to lead the Lady Vikings, while McKaylee Allen had 23 points, Nau’Tika Conaway had 12 points and Tharija Rose added nine points.
Danville was coming off a 83-53 win over Normal Community on Saturday. Houpt had 35 points, while Conaway had 20, Allen had 14, Aanija Reed had eight and Rose added six.
The Lady Vikings will play Saturday against Peoria Manual.
Oakwood 38, BHRA 30
FITHIAN — Addie Wright had 11 points as the Comets beat the Blue Devils.
Aaliyah Denius had eight points for Oakwood, while Tiffany Paris and Ashlynn Pinnick each had seven and Karsen Rupp added five.
Sophia Rome and Ella Myers each had nine points for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Natalie Clapp added four.
Salt Fork 50, Geo-RF 13
GEORGETOWN — Carsyn Todd had 22 points as the Storm beat the Buffaloes.
Olivia Chew had eight points for Salt Fork, while Mackenzie Russell added seven points.
Sydney Spesard had five points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Bryleigh Collom added three points.
The Storm was coming off a 56-25 win over Milford on Saturday. Todd had 31 points, while Olivia Chew had 12 and Russell added seven.
A-P 45, Cissna Park 20
ARMSTRONG — Kyla Bullington had 14 points as the Trojans beat Cissna Park on Saturday.
Carlyn Crozier had 12 points for Armstrong-Potomac, while Mattie Kennel had seven and Faith Cline added six.
BHRA 62, Watseka 49
BISMARCK — Elijah Tidwell had 23 points as the Blue Devils beat the Warriors on Saturday.
Asa Ray had 16 points for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Brett Meidel had 14 and Brody Sexton added seven.
Geo-RF 58, Westville 37
GEORGETOWN — Cade Steinbaugh had 31 points as the Buffaloes beat the Tigers on Saturday.
Jace Bina and Kaden Mingee each had nine points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Cole Maxwell had 15 points to lead Westville, while Kamden Maddox had nine points, Luke Johnson had six and Landen Haurez added five.
The Tigers also lost to Salt Fork 51-35 on Friday. Maxwell had 12, while Maddox had eight.
Salt Fork 47, Chrisman 46
CHRISMAN — Camden Smoot had 16 points as the Storm survived a road test with the Cardinals.
Colden Earles and Garrett Taylor each had 10 points for Salt Fork, while Blake Norton had six and Brady Tevebaugh added five.
Layne Smith had 13 points for Chrisman, while Nic Eddy added 12.
In Salt Fork’s win over Westville on Friday Norton had 13, while Earls and Taylor had 11 and Tevebaugh added 10.
Heritage 63, Oakwood 60
BROADLANDS — Josh Young had 24 points, but the Comets could not get the win against the Hawks on Saturday.
Brevin Wells had 16 points for Oakwood, while Isaiah Ruch and Dalton Hobick each had nine.
South Vermillion 43, Covington 41
CLINTON, Ind. — Logan Pinkerton had 16 points but the Trojans lost to the Wildcats on Saturday.
Alan Karrfalt had seven points for Covington, while Calvin Springer and Duncan Keller each had six points.
Danville second at meet
URBANA — The Vikings won five events in a meet on Saturday as they took second to host Urbana and beat Peoria and Peoria Manual.
William Bruett won the 50-yard freestyle (25.40 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.93) for Danville, while Alexander Faulkner won the 200 freestyle (1:56.98) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.20).
Bruett and Faulkner, along with Dominic Kelly and Alex Ritchie, won the 200 medley relay in 2:07.34.
John Wood 77, DACC 72
QUINCY — Danville native Daylen Davis-Williams had 19 points with two steals, but the Jaguars lost on the road to the Trailblazers on Sunday.
Raymond Terry and Drew Reifsteck each had 13 points for Danville Area Community College, while Ahmoni Weston had nine and Lewis Richards and Kameron Barnett each had six points.
The Jaguars will face Lincoln Land Community College on Thursday.
The DACC women’s team lost to John Wood 66-51 and will face Lincoln Land on Thursday.
Rutgers 75, Illinois 46
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Illini were only down 20-13 after the first quarter, but could not get any closer against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday.
Aaliyah Nye had 11 points for Illinois, while Jada Peebles had 10, Jeanae Terry had eight and Eva Rubin added seven.
The Illini are 3-15 and 1-14 in the Big Ten and will face Northwestern later this week.
Notre Dame 59, Pittsburgh 48
PITTSBURGH — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had six poitns with five rebounds and two steals as the Irish beat the Panthers on Monday.
Maddy Westbeld had 20 points for Notre Dame, while Destinee Walker had 11 and Dara Mabrey and Olivia Miles each had 10.
The Irish are 9-8 overall and 7-6 in the ACC.
Murray St. 68, SIUE 60
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 25 points with 10 rebounds and three steals as the Racers easily beat the Cougars on Saturday.
Danville native Mikala Hall did not play for SIUE, who is 6-16 and 3-14 in the OVC.
Murray State is 13-10 and 10-8 in the OVC.
Robert Morris 77, IPFW 63
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had 17 points with five assists and two steals, but the Mastodons could not get a winning streak going as they lost to Robert Morris.
IPFW is 1-21 and 1-19 in the Horizon League.
Oakland splits two
ROCHESTER, Mich. — The Golden Grizzlies beat Northern Kentucky 84-81 on Friday, but lost 88-75 on Saturday in the second game of the doubleheader.
Schlarman alum Sydney Gouard had two points with two rebounds and three assists in Friday’s win, and had a block during Saturday’s loss.
The Golden Grizzlies are 12-11 overall and 12-8 in the Horizon League.
Dodd wins OVC honor
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Former Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alum and current Southeast Missouri pitcher Dylan Dodd won Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday.
Dodd struck out eight and allowed only one walk in an 4-2 win over South Alabama on Feb. 19, going to 2-1 on his career for opening day. He retired 12 of the last 13 hitters he faced and pitched back to back 1-2-3 innings in the fifth and sixth innings.
It is the third time Dodd has won the award.
EIU gets off to 4-0 start
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Panthers, along with Danville native Megan Burton, got the season going great on Sunday and Monday.
Sunday’s game saw Eastern Illinois beat Jackson State 7-0 and 9-1. In the first game, Burton had two hits, but in the second game, she hit a grand slam and had five RBIs.
In Monday’s games against Southern University, Burton had two hits and two RBIs against Southern University in a 9-0 Game 1 win.
In the second game, Burton scores a run as the Panthers won 10-0.
Wilson wins long jump at invite
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Danville native Ameia Wilson, now a member of the Michigan women’s track team, won the long jump during Friday’s Silverston Invitational.
Wilson won with a jump of 18 feet, 5.25 inches. She was also fifth in the 60 meter dash (7.71).
Taylor gets a personal best
CHARLESTON — Salt Fork alum and current Illinois State athlete Payton Taylor had a personal best 48 feet, 8.25 inch attempt in the shot put on Friday in a meet hosted by Eastern Illinois University.
The Redbirds won nine events during the meet and will next take part in the Missouri Valley Conference meet this weekend.
