DANVILLE — After being canceled last year, the Vermilion County Tournament will return and will start on January 15th at the David S. Palmer Arena.
On January 15, the girls start action with a 10:30 a.m. game between Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will face Westville at noon and Armstrong-Potomac will take on Hoopeston Area at 1:30 p.m. The boys will start later in the day with Georgetown-Ridge Farm playing Westville at 3:45 p.m., Salt Fork playing Armstrong-Potomac at 5:45 p.m. and BHRA playing Hoopeston Area at 6:45 p.m.
On January 17, the BHRA girls will play Hoopeston Area at 5 p.m., followed by Armstrong-Potomac against Westville at 6:30 p.m. and Salt Fork will take on Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 8 p.m.
The boys will play on January 18, with Salt Fork playing Hoopeston Area at 5 p.m., BHRA wll face Armstrong-Potomac at 6:30 p.m. and Oakwood will play Westville at 8 p.m.
On January 19, Westville will face Hoopeston Area in girls action at 5 p.m., while Salt Fork will play Oakwood at 6:30 p.m. and Armstrong-Potomac will play BHRA at 8 p.m.
The boys return on January 20 with Armstrong-Potomac playing Hoopeston Area at 5 p.m., Oakwood will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 6:30 p.m. and BHRA will face Salt Fork at 8 p.m.
Friday, January 21 will finish things up for the girls as the fifth-place game will start at 5 p.m., the third-place game will take place at 6:30 p.m. and the first-place game will start at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, January 22, the boys will finish play with the fifth-place game at 5 p.m., the third-place game at 6:30 p.m. and the first-place game at 8 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Oakwood 57, Hoopeston Area 45
HOOPESTON — The Oakwood boys basketball team took a 35-11 halftime lead and took it from there as the Comets beat Hoopeston Area 57-45.
Josh Ruch had 15 points to lead the Comets, while Gaven Clouse had 12, Tanner Pichon had 10, Grant Powell had nine and Griffin Trees added six.
Ben Brown had 24 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Wyatt Eisenmann and Nick Hofer each had seven points and Preston Van de Veer added five points.
Cissna Park 54, Westville 47
WESTVILLE — The Westville boys basketball team took a 15-13 lead after the first quarter, but Cissna Park would take over and would beat the Tigers 54-47.
Bryce Burnett had 13 points for the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had 11, Drew Wichtowski had nine and Luke Johnson and Landon Haurez each added seven points.
The Tigers will try to regroup against LaSalette Academy on Friday.
Iroquois West 77, Geo-RF 42
GILMAN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team dell to Iroquois West on the road, 77-42, in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
The Buffaloes will try to regroup against Salt Fork on Friday.
Salt Fork 62, A-P 49
ARMSTRONG — The Salt Fork boys basketball team rebounded from its loss in the BSN Classic final last week with a 62-49 win over Armstrong-Potomac on Monday.
Blake Norton had 26 points for the Storm, who was only up 38-37 after three quarters, while Colden Earles had 12, Garrett Taylor had 10 and Camden Smoot added six points.
Kollin Asbury had 17 points for the Trojans, while Brody Howard had 16 and Seth Johnson had six points.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seeger 44, Covington 26
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team was only up 10-9 after the first quarter, but outscored Covington 17-3 in the second quarter and went on to win 44-26 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Aubry Cole had 25 points for the Patriots, while Riley Shrader had 13 and Addison Shrader added four.
Kali Petit had six points for the Trojans, while Briley Peyton and Lilly Hacquet each had five points.
Monticello 42, Hoopeston Area 37
MONTICELLO — The Hoopeston Area girls basketball team lost a close game to Monticello 42-37 on Tuesday.
Tori Birge had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Cornjerkers, while Claire Dixon added seven points.
The Cornjerkers were coming off a 44-43 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Monday.
Bre Crose had 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists for the Cornjerkers, while Birge had nine points and nine rebounds and Dixon had eight points, four assists and seven rebounds.
Hoopeston Area will travel to Milford on Thursday.
Western Boone 42, Fountain Central 28
THORNTOWN, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team lost to Western Boone 42-28 on Tuesday on the road.
Jerzi Hershberger had eight points and six steals for the Mustangs, while Hannah Prickett had seven points and five steals and KayLee Spragg added six points.
The Mustangs will face the Indiana School of the Deaf on Thursday.
Geo-RF 40, Westville 29
WESTVILLE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team started the new year with a 40-29 win over Westville on Monday.
Sydney Spesard had 12 points for the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts and Addie Spesard each had 10 and Bryleigh Collom added six.
Hadley Cox had 10 points for the Tigers, while Aubrie Jenkins had eight, Maddie Appl had five and Lydia Gondzur added four.
PREP WRESTLING
N. Vermillion 31, S. Newton 30
CAYUGA, Ind. — Thanks to criteria, the North Vermillion wrestling team beat South Newton 31-30 on Tuesday.
Bruce Rossiter (145 pounds) and Aiden Hinchee (220) won by pin for the Falcons, while Wyatt Walters (113), Dalton Burch (120) and Landon Baker (160) won by forfeit.
