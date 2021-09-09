ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team swept Salt Fork 25-23, 25-20 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Wednesday.
Mattie Kennel had eight kills and an ace for the Trojans, while Lily Jameson had 19 assists, 12 digs, four kills and a block, Kyla Bullington had four kills and two blocks and Madelyn Hudson had eight digs and an ace.
The Trojans are 8-4 and will play Oakwood on Tuesday. The Storm will take on Villa Grove on Monday.
Centennial 2, Danville 0
CHAMPAIGN — The Danville volleyball team could not keep up with Champaign Centennial on Tuesday, losing 25-13, 25-19 in Big 12 Conference action.
DeAsia Gamble had four kills for the Vikings, while Emmalee Trover had seven assists and Audrianna Alvarez had 14 digs.
The Vikings drop to 1-3 and will host Normal West today.
Geo-RF 2, Paris 0
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team lost the first set 25-22, but rebounded with 25-17, 25-18 sets to beat Paris on Tuesday.
Cameryn Sloan had eight kills with five blocks for the Buffaloes, while Trinity Collins had seven assists Kendall Roberts had 13 assists, three kills and two aces and J'Lynn Waltz and Makaelyn Lagacy each had three aces.
Hoopeston Area 2, St. Anne 0
ST. ANNE — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team went on the road and swept St. Anne 25-17, 25-14.
Bre Crose had four kills, three aces and seven assists for the Cornjerkers, while Tobi West had four kills and seven assists and Kaitlynn Lange had three aces.
Hoopeston Area is 6-3 and will host Westville today.
Covington 3, Parke Heritage 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team swept Parke Heritage 25-15, 25-14, 25-20 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Amber Cruser had 17 kills and 11 digs for the Trojans, while Holly Linville had seven kills and four aces, Alex Sutherlin had five kills and four aces and Karsyn Engle had 39 assists, two kills and 10 digs.
The Trojans are 7-2 and 3-0 in the WRC and will host South Vermillion today.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Danville 12, Peoria Manual 0
DANVILLE — The Danville soccer team blasted Peoria Manual 12-0 on Wednesday in Big 12 action.
The Vikings scored eight goals in the first half and four in the second.
Edwin Sanchez-Gonzalez led the way for Danville with three goals and two assists, while Moise York had two goals and two assists, Leighton Arnett had two goals, Cesar Segura and Rylan Anderson each had a goal and a assist, Timothy Hart, Jacob Xiong and Declan Miller each had one goal and Ty Rangel had an assist.
Tyler Finley got the shutout in goal for the Vikings, who are 2-3-1 and will travel today to play Champaign Centennial.
Hoopeston Area 8, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Hoopeston Area soccer team cruised to an 8-0 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
Kamerin Cade and Talen Gredy each had two goals for the Cornjerkers, while Ben Brown, Kayden Wallace, Harrison Woods and Gabriel Joneikis each had one goal.
Nick Hofer had two assists, while Diaz and Mason Rush each had one assist and Owen Root, Dylan Judy and Derek Drayer combined for the shutout.
The Cornjerkers are 5-2-1 overall and 4-0-0 in the VVC and will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin today in Rossville.
Oakwood/SF 3, GRF/Westville 0
GEORGETOWN — Grant Powell had three goals as the Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3-0 on Tuesday.
Reef Pacot and Brody Taflinger each had an assist for the Comets, while Josh Ruch had two saves in goal.
Wes Curry had 10 saves in goal for the Buffaloes.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Danville wins triangular meet
DANVILLE — Cabot McLaughlin had a 49 as the Vikings beat Oakwood and Westville at Turtle Run Golf Course.
Stephen Garrison and Zach Spencer each had a 50 for Danville, while Ryan Jaruseski added a 51.
Kyle McFarland had medalist honors for the Comets with a score of 47, while Case Kopacz had a 50, Nate Stewart had a 56 and Mason Goodner added a 58.
Ty Williamson had a 48 for Westville, while Grayson McBride and Gage Hatcher each had a 63 and Jackson Priest had a 66.
BHRA 183, St. Thomas More 188
CHAMPAIGN — Leighton Meeker and Nick Garmon each had a 43 as the Blue Devils beat the Sabers at the University of Illinois Blue Course.
Ayden Golden had a 47, while Jordan Johnson scored a 50 and Colin Deck and Cooper Carpenter each had a 54.
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING
Danville takes second to Central
DANVILLE — The Danville girls swimming team found some highlights during Tuesday's meet with Champaign Central.
Natalie Porter won the 200 individual medley for the Vikings in 1 minute, 22.79 seconds and was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.50), Chloe Ballard was fourth in the 50 (38.29) and 100 (1:32.82) freestyles, while Polly Norton was third in the 100 backstroke (1:20.41), and fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:43.56).
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fountain Central 3, South Vermillion 2
CLINTON, Ind. — Skyler Hoagland and Cole Garbison each won in singles as the Mustangs beat the Wildcats.
The doubles team of Carter Merryman and Brayden Prickett won for Fountain Central, who is 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the Wabash River Conference and will play Danville, Ind. today.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
St. Joe-Ogden 7, Schlarman 2
DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy girls tennis team got two wins, but lost to St. Joseph-Ogden 7-2 on Tuesday.
Maya Jenny won in singles for the Hilltoppers and teamed up with Caroline Bogen to get the win in doubles.
