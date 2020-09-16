COVINGTON, Ind. — After losing to Terre Haute South on Monday, the Covington volleyball team made a quick recovery on Tuesday.
The Trojans defeated Benton Central 25-12, 25-23, 25-13 to go to 8-4 on the season.
Holly Linville had 13 kills and three blocks for Covington, while Nai’a Pettit had 11 kills, 17 digs and four aces, Lauren Vale had nine kills and Karsyn Engle had 42 assists.
The Trojans will play Fountain Central on Thursday.
Fountain Central 3, Attica 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Larissa Bowers had nine kills and five blocks as the Mustangs beat the Rd Ramblers 25-11, 25-8, 25-15.
Shelby Marshall and Chloe Golia each had six kills for Fountain Central, while Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons had 13 digs and six aces, Lillie Fishero had 15 assists, Trinity Lindquist had 11 assists and Marley Massey added 10 digs.
North Vermillion competes at BOW meet
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Falcons boys and girls teams compete with South Vermillion, Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke at the Banks of the Wabash meet.
Landon Wesch had the top time for North Vermillion in the boys race with a time of 22 minutes, 57 seconds, while Layla Strubberg had the top time for the girls at 27:28.
Schlarman 176, Oakwood 212
DANVILLE — Gabe Huddleston won medalist honors with a 35 as the Hilltoppers won at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Deuce Provost had a 46 for Schlarman Academy, while Jack Giraourd had a 47 and Jason Craig had a 48.
Travis Goodner had a 50 to lead Oakwood, while Reed Sperry and Kyle McFarland each had a 53 and Case Kopacz added a 56.
Westville, Salt Fork compete in meet
PARIS — Gage Hatcher had a score of 45 as the Tigers took third in a quadrangular meet at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
Noah Crose had a 47 for Westville, who had a score of 196, while Kenny Clarkston had a 50 and Jack Duensing added a 54.
Salt Fork took fourth at 236. Brody Althaus had a 53, Hunter Wantland had a 57, Zach Gritten 62 and Sam Pearman and Carter Ridge each had a 67.
Paris won the event with a 173, while Marshall was second at 196.
Fountain Central 3, Parke Heritage 2
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Cody Linville and Sawyer Keeling each had a singles win as the Mustangs beat the Wolves.
The doubles team of Jacob Keeling and CJ Yager also won for Fountain Central, who is 9-1 and 4-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will play Terre Haute North today.
Southmont 3, Covington 2
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Evan Norton and Nolan Potter each had singles wins, but it was not enough as the Trojans lost on the road.
Covington is 8-5 overall and will travel to Parke Heritage on Thursday.
Watseka 6, Schlarman 3
DANVILLE — Maya Jenny and Taylor Fowler won in singles, but the Hilltoppers lost their second match in their history.
Jenny and Fowler combined to win a doubles match for Schlarman Academy.
