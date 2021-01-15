COVINGTON, Ind. — In a battle with two of the top teams in the Wabash River Conference, Covington found a way to take a 32-30 lead at halftime against Parke Heritage.
But the Wolves would battle back in the second half to get the 62-48 win on Friday.
Logan Pinkerton had 17 points with four assists, while Savion Waddell had 15 points 13 assists and three blocks and Alan Karrfalt had six points and four assists and three steals.
N. Vermillion 44, Shakamak 31
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team won their third straight game on Thursday with a 44-31 win over Shakamak.
Cami Pearman led the Falcons with 13 points, while McKenzie Crowder had 10 points, Ava Martin had eight and Lauren Ellis added six.
North Vermillion is now 8-5 and will face South Vermillion on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
F. Central 57, N. Putnam 38
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Senior night for the Fountain Central girls team was one to remember for the three seniors on the team on Thursday.
Grace Foxworthy, Dakota Borman and Marley Massey each contributed majorly as the Mustangs beat North Putnam 57-38.
Borman had 17 points, eight rebounds and six steals for Fountain Central, who was actually down 24-11 after the first quarter before outscoring North Putnam 36-9 in the second and third quarters. Foxworthy and Larissa Bowers each had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Kacey Kirkpatrick had eight rebounds and five points and Jerzi Hershberger had seven assists and seven points.
The Mustangs are 11-5 overall and will play next Thursday against Parke Heritage.
Colorado St. 90, San Jose St. 57
PHOENIX — The Colorado State men’s basketball team continued its strong start on Thursday with a 90-57 win over San Jose State in Mountain West Conference action.
Danville native Kendle Moore had 18 points with two steals to lead the Rams, while David Roddy had 17 points, Isaiah Stevens had 14 and John Tonje added 13 from the bench.
Colorado State is 9-2 and 6-1 in the MWC and will face San Jose State again today.
Notre Dame 79, Wake Forest 72
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had eight points and three assists as the Irish beat the Demon Deacons on Thursday.
Maddy Westbeld had 25 points and nine rebounds for Notre Dame, while Mikayla Vaugh had 14 points and Dara Mabrey and Destinee Walker each had nine points.
The Irish are 6-5 and 4-3 in the ACC and will face Boston College on Sunday.
SE Missouri 69, Murray State 53
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals, but the Racers lost to Southeast Missouri on Thursday.
Macey Turley had 15 points and six assists for Murray State, who are 5-5 and 2-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Oakland 80, Detroit Mercy 61
DETROIT — Schlarman alum Sydney Gouard had two points, three rebounds and two assists as the Grizzlies beat Detroit Mercy.
Kahlaijah Dean had 18 points for Oakland, who is 5-7 overall and 5-4 in the Horizon League.
Green Bay 62, IPFW 46
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had six points, four rebounds and two assists, but the Mastodons lost at home to the Phoenix.
Hannah Hess had 15 points for IPFW, who is 0-11 and 0-9 in the Horizon.
