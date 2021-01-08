COVINGTON, Ind. — Logan Pinkerton had 30 points, six rebounds and two steals as the Covington boys basketball team beat Riverton Parke 63-49 on Friday.
Savion Waddell had 16 points with three blocks, five rebounds and two steals for the Trojans, who had a 16-5 lead after the first quarter, while Alan Karrfalt and Neil Ellmore each had six points.
The Trojans will face West Lafayette on Saturday.
Ohio State 78, Illinois 55
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois women’s basketball team continued its stretch against ranked teams on Thursday, losing to No. 16 Ohio State 78-55.
Kennedi Myles led the Illini with 15 points, while Jeanae Terry had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Jada Peebles added 11 points.
The Illini had a 10-0 run to end the first half and to start the third quarter to get the score to 38-30, but Ohio State would go on a 22-2 run to put the game away.
Jacy Shelton had 20 points for Ohio State (6-0, 2-0) , while Aaliyah Patty had 18 points and Gabby Hutcherson added 12 points.
The Illini drop to 2-5 and 0-4 in the Big Ten and will face another ranked team on Sunday with a game against No. 15 Michigan.
Boston College 64, Notre Dame 61
BOSTON — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had 10 points and nine rebounds, but the Irish lost a close one to the Eagles on Thursday.
Mikayla Vaughn had 12 points and seven rebounds for Notre Dame, who is now 5-5 and 3-3 in the ACC.
Murray State 76, Eastern Illinois 68
CHARLESTON — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals as the Racers beat the Panthers in OVC action on Thursday.
Macey Turley had 22 points to lead Murray State, who is 4-3 and 1-1 in the OVC.
Abby Wahl had 22 points to lead Eastern Illinois, who is 3-6 and 1-3.
Oakland 71, Youngstown State 61
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Schlarman alum Sydney Gouard had three points as the Grizzlies beat the Penguins in Horizon League action.
Kahlaijah Dean had 14 points for Oakland, who are 4-6 and 4-3 in the Horizon and will play Youngstown State again today.
Dayton 59, George Mason 37
Schlarman alum Capria Brown had one rebound in three minutes as the Flyers beat the Patriots.
Jenna Giacone had 13 points to lead the way for Dayton.
Milwaukee 62, IPFW 42
MILWAUKEE — Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had four points and three rebounds, but the Mastodons lost to Milwaukee.
Riley Ott had 12 points to lead IPFW, who will face Milwaukee again today.
Fountain Central 39, Indiana Deaf 23
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — In their third game in three days on Thursday, the Fountain Central girls basketball team still found enough energy.
The Mustangs outscored the Indiana School of the Deaf 24-7 in the second half for a 39-23 win.
Dakota Borman had 14 points with eight steals for Fountain Central, while Jerzi Hershberger and Larissa Bowers each had eight points, Gracie Foxworthy had six points and Marley Massey had five assists, four steals and seven rebounds.
The Mustangs are 8-5 and will take a break on Friday before finishing the week against South Newton on Saturday.
Fountain Central splits meet
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central wrestling team hit the road on Thursday and split two matches.
The Mustangs beat host Crawfordsville 36-18, but lost to Frankfort 66-15.
Most of Fountain Central’s wins against Crawfordsville was by forfeit, but against Frankfort, Waylon Frazee and Matthew Alexander each won by pin and Willie Frazee won by decision.
The Mustangs will travel to Southmont on Tuesday.
