ATTICA, Ind. — The Covington boys basketball team cruised to an IHSAA Class 1A sectional final on Friday with a 67-33 win over Faith Christian.
Daniel Keller led the way for the Trojans with 24 points, while Logan Pinkerton had 12 points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals, Caleb Ellmore had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals, Savion Waddell had six points with six rebounds and two blocks, Colton Brown had five points and Alan Karrfalt had five assists and five steals.
Covington will take on Clinton Central for the title today at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. Clinton Central got past host Attica 53-52.
Rossville 55, Seeger 39
THORNTOWN, Ind. — The Patriots led after the first quarter, but could not hang on in an IHSAA Class 2A sectional quarterfinal.
Logan McFatridge and Kolton Pearson each had nine points for Seeger, while Owen Snedeker had seven, Elijah Green had six and Garrett Drake added five.
Danville 5, Danbury 4
DANBURY, Conn. — The Dashers scored three goals in the third period to get the win over the Hat Tricks.
Mitch Atkins had three goals for Danville, including two in the third, while Artem Efimov-Barakov and Jesse Neher each had a goal. Sam Turner had two assists, while AJ Tesoriero, Dzmitry Daniluk, Seth Ensor, Tyler Quintos and Justin Brausen each had one assist.
Jesse Gordichuk had 27 saves in goal for the Dashers, who will play the Hat Tricks again tonight.
