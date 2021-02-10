FITHIAN — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team took the early lead and held onto it for a 58-41 win over Oakwood on Wednesday.
Kyla Bullington had 24 points for the Trojans, while Mattie Kennel had 16 points and Gigi Mulvaney added nine points.
Addie Wright had 17 points to lead the Comets, while Ashlynn Pinnick had 13 points.
The Trojans will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm today, while the Comets will host Oakwood.
Salt Fork 55, BHRA 50
CATLIN — The first major matchup of the Vermilion Valley Conference saw Salt Fork host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday.
In the end, the Storm was able to defeat the Blue Devils 55-50.
Garrett Taylor had 19 points to lead Salt Fork, while Colden Earles had 13 and Brady Tevebaugh and Blake Norton each had 10.
Elijah Tidwell had 22 points for the Blue Devils, while Brett Meidel had 11 points and Rance Bryant added eight points.
The Storm will host Hoopeston Area on Friday, while the Blue Devils will host Schlarman Academy.
Oakwood 62, Schlarman 60
DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy and Oakwood boys basketball teams fought until overtime before the Comets came away with a 62-60 win on Tuesday.
Isaiah Ruch had 20 points to lead the Comets, while Josh Young had 16, Brevin Wells had 11 and Dalton Hobick added seven.
Jamal Taylor led the Hilltoppers with 24 points, while Jason Craig had 13, Caleb Kelly had 10 and Chris Brown added seven.
Minnesota 83, Illinois 73
MINNEAPOLIS — Jada Peebles had 21 points, but the Illini could not get their second straight Big Ten win.
Jeanae Terry had 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Illinois, while Solape Amusan had 10 points.
The Illini are 3-12 and 1-11 in the Big Ten Conference.
