CHRISMAN — Salt Fork’s Carsyn Todd reached the 1,000-point mark as the Storm beat Chrisman 53-20 on Wednesday.
Todd had 22 points to lead the Storm, while Mackenzie Russell had 11 and Macei Russell, Kailey Frischkorn and Olivia Chew each added four points.
Makenzie Mitchell, Piper Knight and Olivia Radke each had six points to lead Chrisman.
The Storm will travel to Armstrong-Potomac today.
BHRA 43, Geo-RF 10
GEORGETOWN — Natalie Clapp had 10 points as the Blue Devils rebounded from a loss Monday night to beat the Buffaloes.
Sophia Rome had eight points for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Ella Myers and Audrey Taylor each had six points.
Sydney Spesard had five points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Kendall Roberts added three points.
The Blue Devils will go to Chrisman today, while the Buffaloes will go to Hoopeston Area today.
Borman named to all-state team
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Fountain Central senior Dakota Borman was named as an honorable mention for the Indiana IBCA girls Senior All-State team.
Borman averaged 17.7 points for the Mustangs, and had 5.8 rebounds per game and 4.7 steals per game.
BHRA 55, Milford 41
BISMARCK — A day after reaching the 1,000-point mark, Elijah Tidwell scored 23 points as the Blue Devils beat the Bearcats.
Mason Hackman had 12 points for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Brett Meidel had nine points and Brody Sexton added seven points.
Luke McCabe and William Teig each had 11 points for Milford, while Trey Totheroh added nine points.
The Blue Devils were coming off a 53-26 win over Hoopeston Area on Tuesday. Tidwell had 15 points to reach 1,000 points in his career, while Hackman had 17 points and Meidel added seven.
Schlarman 51, Geo-RF 41
DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team did just enough in the second half to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 51-41 on Tuesday.
Jason Craig had 18 points to lead the Hilltoppers, who were up 22-21 at halftime before outscoring the Buffaloes 29-20 in the second half. Jamal Taylor had 16 points and Caleb Kelly added 13 points.
Cale Steinbaugh had 28 points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Justice Arthur added 10 points.
The Hilltoppers will face Milford on Friday, while the Buffaloes will host Hoopeston Area on Friday.
Milford 52, Salt Fork 44
CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team had the lead after the first quarter, but could not hold on to that lead as it lost to Milford 52-44.
Camden Smoot and Garrett Taylor each had 14 points for the Storm, who had a 10-7 first quarter lead, while Brady Tevebaugh had 10 points.
Trace Fleming had 14 points to lead the Bearcats, while Trey Totheroh had 13 points and Nicholas Warren added nine points.
The Storm will face Armstrong-Potomac on Friday.
Oakwood 64, Chrisman 26
CHRISMAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team’s strong start was all that was needed on Tuesday as the Comets beat Chrisman 64-26.
Dalton Hobick had 20 points for Oakwood, who had a 39-15 halftime lead, while Josh Young had 13, Griffin Trees had 10 and Brevin Wells added nine.
Blake Barna led Chrisman with 10 points, while Nic Eddy added six.
The Comets will face Westville on Friday.
Seeger 47, Fountain Central 32
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Seeger boys basketball team jumped out to the lead and hung onto it as the Patriots beat Fountain Central in an IHSAA Class 2A sectional game on Tuesday.
Owen Snedeker led the Patriots with 13 points, while Christian Holland has 12, Kolton Pearson had six and Dre Holland added five.
Will Harmon had eight points to lead Fountain Central, while Andrew Shabi and Carson Eberly each had seven and Mason Larkin added six.
The Patriots will continue play in the tournament on Friday with a game against Rossville at 6 p.m. EST.
Young named All-OVC
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood alum and Murray State freshman Katelyn Young was named to the First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference Team on Tuesday.
Young, who was also named to the OVC All-Newcomer team, averaged 14.3 points per game with a league-high 9.5 rebounds per game. She also has a 51.3 field goal percentage and nine double-doubles, both league highs, and has won seven OVC Freshman of the Week awards.
The No. 6 seeded Racers will start the OVC Women’s basketball championship today as they will play No. 3 Southeast Missouri.
