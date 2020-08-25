ROSSVILLE — Kenny Clarkston shot a medalist-worthy 44 to lead Westville to a second place finish in a quadrangular meet at Hubbard Trail Country Club Monday.
Jack Duensing shot a 54 for Westville, while Ty Williamson had a 56 and Kierra Cox had a 58.
Hoopeston Area was third in the meet with Ben Brown shooting a 49, Kayden Wallace carding a 55, Trevor Swartz scoring a 56 and Nick Hofer getting a 57.
Rantoul won the meet with a score of 210, while Fisher took fourth at 229.
Fountain Central second in triangular
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Nola Walls tied for medalist honors with a 49 as the Mustangs took second in a meet with Parke Heritage and Covington.
Cassadi Parks had a 51 for Fountain Central, while Emily Keeling had a 59 and Aubrey Hicks scored a 61.
The Mustangs were coming off a 16th place finish Saturday at the Western Boone Invite. Walls had 100 for Fountain Central, while Parks had a 105, Keeling shot a 121 and Hicks carded a 124.
Seeger girls win Grand Prix
VEEDERSBURG, ind. — Jennifer Romero had a time of 19 minutes, three seconds to win the individual title as the Patriot girls won the Fountain Central Grand Prix.
Libby Smith was sixth for Seeger (20:09), while Hadessah Austin was 10th (20:29), Allison High was 12th (20:49) and Nataleigh Yarborough took 16th (21:29).
The other local teams did not have a team score. Covington’s Bailey Duncan was 42nd (24:28), Kenna Bible was 50th for Fountain Central (25:16) and Ettie Myers was 65th for North Vermillion (28:57).
In the boys meet, Seeger was seventh as a team with Kolton Pearson taking eighth (17:18), Fountain Central was 10th with Carson Pietrzak taking 37th (18:50) and Blake Bova took 51st for Covington (20:00), who ended up with no team score.
Covington 4, West Vigo 2
COVINGTON, Ind. — Logan Pinkerton had a hat trick as the Trojans beat West Vigo.
Anibel Perez had a goal and two assists for Covington, while Rico Mandolini had two assists and Cole McLain had one save in goal.
The Trojans also won on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Greencastle. Shianne Haymaker, Mandolini and Pinkerton each had goals with assists from Bradley Lewsader and Jacob Holycross. McLain had six saves.
The Trojans are 4-0 and will face South Vermillion on Thursday.
Covington 3, South Vermillion 2
CLINTON, Ind. — Evan Norton, Myles Potter and Nolan Potter each won in singles as the Trojans beat the Wildcats.
Covington was coming off a big Saturday, defeating South Putnam 3-2 and host West Vigo 3-2 to win the West Vigo Invitational.
The Trojans are now 4-1.
Fountain Central 5, Southmont 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Carson Eberly, Cody Linville and Brayden Pickett each won in singles as the Mustangs swept at home.
The doubles teams of Jacob Keeling and CJ Yager and Sawyer Keeling and Brent Myers also won for Fountain Central, who will face North Montgomery today.
