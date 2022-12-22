WATSEKA — The Westville and Hoopeston Area boys basketball teams put on a show at the Watseka Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
The teams played four overtimes in the fifth-place game of the tournament with the Tigers winning 67-64.
Drew Wichtowski had 23 points to lead the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had 15 points with three points in the fourth overtime, Landen Haurez had 14 points and Zach Russell had nine.
Anthony Zamora scored 34 points and had 10 rebounds for the Cornjerkers. Zamora tied the single-game scoring record. Kendrick Sigerill had 14 and Preston VanDeVeer and Trenton Montez each had seven.
Haurez and Zamora were named to the All-Tournament team. The tournament was won by Kankakee Bishop McNamara, who beat Milford 60-49 in the title game.
Salt Fork 61, Chrisman 37
CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team took a 12-3 first quarter lead and went from there in a 61-37 win over Chrisman on Tuesday.
Garrett Taylor had 23 points to lead the Storm, while Blake Norton had 21, Gavin Chew had five and Evan Webb added four.
Colton Brazelton led the Cardinals with 10 points, while Chris Francis had eight points.
St. Joe-Ogden 66, BHRA 52
BISMARCK — Before the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team takes part in next week's BSN Classic, it took on St. Joseph-Odgen on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils had a slow start and it would cost them in a 66-52 loss to the Spartans.
Brett Meidel had 16 points to lead BHRA, while Ayden Ingram had 12, Micah Stanford had 10 and Hayden Rice added eight.
The Blue Devils will start action in the tournament on Tuesday.
Bi-County Tournament to finish early
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — To beat out today's winter storm, the final day of the Bi-County Tournament will be moved up.
The girls consolation game will now be at 10 a.m. EST with the boys consolation game set for 11:30 a.m.. The girls championship is at 1 p.m. and the boys championship will follow at 3 p.m.
Geo-RF game postponed
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team has postponed their game with Fisher that was set for tonight.
Both Geo-RF and Fisher are working for a make-up date later in the season.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oakwood 38, PBL 30
FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team took the lead early and hung on for a 38-30 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday.
Nikita Taylor had nine points to lead the Comets, who had a 23-12 halftime lead, while Addie Wright had eight, Kalie Tison had seven and Jaydah Arrowsmith had six.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 81, Fla. Atlantic 46
CHAMPAIGN — Genesis Bryant became the third Illini women's player to record a triple-double as the Illini cruised to a win over the Owls.
Bryant had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for Illinois and joins Alex Wittinger on Jan. 23, 2018 and Kim Brombolich on Jan. 22, 1982.
Brynn Shoup-Hill had a career-high matching 14 points with four rebounds and two assists, Jayla Oden had 14 points and ofur rebounds and Jada Peebles had 11 points.
The Illini are 11-2 and 10-1 in non-conference play and will play Wisconsin on Dec. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.