O'FALLON — The Danville girls track team took part in a IHSA Class 3A sectional on Thursday and after the day's action, one of the team will go on to next week's state meet at Charleston.
Senior Hallee Thomas won the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.40 seconds and was third in the 100 hurdles at 14.66. She had a personal best in the 100 hurdles and it was good enough for her to advance in the event as it matched qualifying standards. She was third in the pole vault at 2.97 meters, but did not qualify for state in that event.
The state meet will start on June 10, with Class 3A finals on June 12.
PREP BASEBALL
Rantoul 10, Danville 0
RANTOUL — The Vikings had two hits as their season ended in an IHSA Class 3A regional.
Dylan Brown took the loss for Danville with four strikeouts in four innings and he and Zack Simmons got the lone hits for the Vikings.
Tuscola 14, BHRA 6
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils battled for a 4-3 lead after two innings, but the Warriors would tie things up in the third and scored six in the fourth to get the win in an IHSA regional.
Dawson Dodd had two hits and two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning, while Weston Strawser had two RBIs and Brody Sexton had one RBI.
Salt Fork 13, Iroquois West 7
GILMAN — The Storm advanced in an IHSA Class 1A regional over Iroquois West.
The Storm will face either St. Thomas More or Donovan on Monday for the regional title.
Paris 12, Hoopeston Area 2
PARIS — The Cornjerkers' season ended in regional play against the Tigers.
Milford 13, Grace Christian 3
MILFORD — Owen Halpin had three hits and five RBIs as the Bearcats advanced to an IHSA Class 1A regional.
The Bearcats will play Armstrong-Potomac in the regional championship on Monday. The Trojans defeated Cissna Park 6-2 on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
ALAH 9, Salt Fork 0
ARTHUR — The Storm could only get two hits as they lost to Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond in an IHSA Class 1A regional final.
Mackenzie Russell had seven strikeouts on the mound for Salt Fork and had a hit, while Kendyl Hurt had the other hit.
Bloomington CC 6, BHRA 1
BLOOMINGTON — The Blue Devils' season came to an end after playing tough with Bloomington Central Catholic.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was coming off a 3-2 win against Tri-Valley.
The Vikings took an early 1-0 lead in the third inning, but Gada Bryant tied the game up in the bottom of the third with a solo home run.
In the fifth, BHRA pitcher Laynee Dickison put the game away with an two-RBI triple. Dickison had four strikeouts and gave up six hits to get the win.
Unity 1, Westville 0
TOLONO — In a IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal that was played like a regional or even state final, the Westville softball team lost out 1-0 to Unity on Thursday.
Abby Sabalaskey had 11 strikeouts and gave up only four hits, but the Tigers also only had four hits against the Rockets and pitcher Taylor Henry, who had eight strikeouts.
Lydia Gondzur, Ariel Clarkston, Halle Douglas and Haylie George each had a hit for Westville, who ends the season at 13-7.
SJO 16, Geo-RF 1
ST. JOSEPH — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team's season ended on Thursday with a 16-1 loss to St. Joseph-Ogden in a IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal.
Trinity Collins had a RBI for the Buffaloes, while Lilli Hutson and Makaelyn Lagacy each added a hit.
The Spartans had 15 hits with Kaylee Ward have four hits and six RBIs and Alyssa Action got two hits and four RBIs.
Arcola 3, A-P 1
ARCOLA — The Armstrong-Potomac softball team took an early 1-0 lead, but could not hold on as they lost 3-1 to Arcola in a IHSA Class 1A regional on Thursday.
Cami Saltsgaver had two hits with a double and an RBI for the Trojans, while Laney Duden had a hit and Kyla Bullington had two strikeouts on the mound.
The Trojans end the season with a 5-14-1 record.
PREP FOOTBALL
Geo-RF head coach spot open
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown-Ridge Farm announces they have started a search for its next football coach.
The job will include a stipend and the candidate must have a certificate to coach, but they can also add a full time job as a teacher at Georgetown-Ridge Farm if they qualify.
The school will be accepting applications until June 18th. For information and to apply, contact Kevin Thomas at 662-6716 or e-mail at kthomas@gobuffaloes.org.
PREP WRESTLING
BHRAAP splits two matches
CLIFTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team defeated Kankakee 33-24, but lost to host Clifton Central 71-4 in a triangular meet on Thursday.
Issac Tabels had the only decision win for the Blue Devils with a 6-2 win at 138 pounds, while Taylor Pattison (113), Ayden Golden (120), Alaina Dines (126), Kenneth Merrill (145) and Cameron Watson (285) each won by forfeit.
Tabels was the only winner for the Blue Devils against Clifton Central with a 9-1 majority decision win.
PROSPECT LEAGUE
Dans fall out of first place
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Danville Dans and the Lafayette Aviators fought for first place in the Wabash River Division in the Prospect League on Thursday.
The Dans found themselves down 12-1 after the fourth inning and while they tried to come back, they ended up losing 14-8 and fell a 1/2 game behind the Aviators.
Ben Higgins had two hits with two RBIs for Danville, while Sam Bianco and Winston Parke each had two hits and a RBI, Oliver Dunn had two RBIs, Tony Castonguay had a RBI and Cooper McMurray had three hits.
Cole Heath took the loss, going 2 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and giving up five hits and six runs.
Tanner Craig had three hits with two home runs and seven RBIs for the Aviators.
After Friday's game with Lafayette, the Dans will return to Danville Stadium, where they will host the Aviators today at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Sunday will also be the first of several special events at the Stadium. On Sunday, the Dans are hosting a Frontline Workers Appreciation Day. Frontline workers get in for half-price – just $3 for adults.
On Sunday, June 13, Danville Stadium is going to the dogs. The Dans will be hosting their annual Bark in the Park. Game time is 4:30 pm, and all fans with their pooches get in for just $3. Dogs must be kept on a leash the entire time they are in the stadium.
And on Sunday, June 20, the Dans will commemorate the anniversary of the exhibition game when the Brooklyn Dodgers came to Danville Stadium to play their minor league team on June 20, 1947. Jackie Robinson, Pee Wee Reese, Duke Snider, Gil Hodges and the rest of the Dodgers stopped in Danville while traveling between Chicago and Cincinnati to take on their Danville farm team.
