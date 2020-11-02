FORSYTH — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Eli Mojonnier promised that he would have a better plan for Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Sectional meet at Hickory Point Golf Course.
Mojonnier was discouraged after placing fourth in the regional meet a week earlier on the same course as Monticello runners Jackson Grambart and Josh Baysore passed him in the final mile.
In the sectional meet on Saturday, Mojonnier beat both runners from Montcello to take third behind Layton Hall of Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond and Tyler Guthrie of Father McGivney out of Glen Carbon.
Mojonnier’s time was 15 minutes, 49.1 seconds, just a half-second slower than last week as the runners had to battle gutsy winds from the south.
The Blue Devils, who were making their second straight appearance in the sectional meet, finished seventh in the team standings with 208 points.
The top six teams were Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond (62), St. Joseph-Ogden (76), Monticello (82), Unity (120), Robinson (191) and Effingham St. Anthony (199).
In a normal season, the top five teams would have advanced to the state meet and the top seven individual not on advancing teams would have also advanced.
While the Blue Devils, who don’t have a single senior, would have fell short of advancing by just 18 points, Mojonnier would have made his second consecutive appearance as an individual qualifier.
Rounding out the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin lineup on Saturday was Emerson Thorlton (17:12.6) in 30th, Murphy McCool (18:05.1) in 63rd, Ayden Ingram (18:17.6) in 74th, James Dulin (18:26.1) in 80th, Isaiah Tidwell (19:51.1) in 104th and Kayden Trimble (20:48.3) in 116th.
Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior Eli Johnson finished 37th in a time of 17:23.5.
Moreman caps freshman season
FORSYTH — All in all, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin freshman Gabriella Moreman had a successful first season of high school cross country.
On Saturday, she ran her final race of the COVID-19 season, taking third in the IHSA Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Course.
While it was the same place as last week’s regional meet at Hickory Point, Moreman’s time was about 23 seconds slower because of the gusty winds coming out of the south.
But her final time of 18 minutes, 37.4 seconds was only 8 seconds behind the sectional champion Kate Ahmari of Urbana University High, while last week’s winner Mabry Bruhn finished second just 5 seconds in front of Moreman.
While the top runners had slower times on Saturday, Oakwood/Salt Fork freshman Macie Russell was actually 9 seconds faster this week, placing 25th with a time of 19:57.2. Teammate Allie Morris was 49th with a time of 20:53.2.
Monticello claimed the team title, with Unity placing second and Marshall was third.
In a traditional year, the top five teams and the top seven individuals, not on a qualifying team, would have advanced to state.
Moreman won have been an individual qualifier, while Russell would have just missed a spot at state by 24 seconds.
In the sectional meet at Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, Hoopeston Area junior Allison Pickett was the lone area runner as she finished 77th in a time of 23:32.70.
Thompson places 53rd
OLNEY — Danville sophomore Allison Thompson capped her second straight season in the IHSA Class 2A sectional meet.
Thompson was 53rd on Saturday at the Olney East Richland Sectional with a time of 21 minutes, 8.08 seconds.
Chatham Glenwood was the team champion on Saturday, while Rochester’s Colleen Zeibert was the individual champion.
In the boys race, Mascoutah was the team champion while Alex Partlow of Carbondale won the individual title.
Seeger’s Romero finishes 69 at state
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Seeger junior Jennifer Romero made her second straight appearance in the IHSAA state girls cross country meet on Saturday.
Romero, who won both the sectional and regional titles this year, finished 69th in a time of 19 minutes, 48.1 seconds at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute.
Carmel ran away with the girls team title, placing its top four runners in the top-25 of the state meet. Katrina James of Lowell was the individual champion in the girls event with a time of 18:00.1.
In the boys state meet, Columbus North claimed the team title, while Izaiah Steury was the boys individual champion with a time of 15:23.7.
Helka takes 9th in region meet
VINCENNES, Ind. — The final cross country event for the Danville Area Community College team was the NJCAA Region 24 meet hosted by Vincennes University on Saturday.
In the men’s race, sophomore Cameron Helka led the way for the Jaguars with a ninth-place finish in a time of 30 minutes, 00.8 seconds. He was followed across the line by freshman teammate Ricky Oakley, whose time was 30:13.3.
Other runners for DACC were Lenox Li (30:37.2) in 13th, Ethan Barnes (33:29.2) in 19th, Michael Moreman (33:47.9) in 20th, David Enjambre (34:19.1) in 23rd and Ben Dowers (40:08.9) in 27th.
DACC was fourth in the team standings with 71 points, as Heartland Community College claimed the Region 24 title with Vincennes taking second and Kaskaskia College claiming third.
In the women’s race, freshman Grace Davis was the top finisher for the Lady Jaguars as she was 14th in a time of 22:56.3. Also running for DACC was sophomore Madison Bilstad, who was 23rd with a time of 26:50.7.
Illini Dosunmu on Cousy list
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu is one of 20 watch list candidates for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award announced on Monday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The award is named after the Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtics and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, and the annual honor is in its 18th year of recognizing the top point guard in NCAA Division I men’s basketball.
It’s the second year in a row that Dosunmu, who led Illinois in scoring and assists during the 2019-20 season, has been on the Cousy Watch List.
Former Illinois all-time great Dee Brown won the award during his senior season in 2006.
