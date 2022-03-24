WESTVILLE — The Salt Fork softball team took a short trip to host Tri-County on Tuesday.
The Storm, who moved the game to Westville because of the weather, were able to beat Tri-County 14-4.
Kendyl Hurt had 10 strikeouts on the mound for Salt Fork and had three hits with two RBIs. Rozlyn Maring had three RBIs, Kailey Frischkorn had two RBIs, Macie Russel had two hits and a RBI and Brynlee Keeran, Karlie Cain and Hadley Pierce each had one RBI.
The Storm will face Villa Grove on Monday.
Hoopeston Area 11, PBL 6
PAXTON — The Hoopeston Area softball team picked up an 11-6 win on the road against Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday.
Macy Warner had four RBIs, while winning pitcher Maddie Barnes had three RBIs and Alexa Bailey and Riley Miller each had one RBI.
The Cornjerkers improve to 2-1 overall and will face Danville today.
