CATLIN — The Salt Fork Storm started quick and was able to cruise to a 48-19 win over Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington on Saturday in its season opener.
The ground game was the key as Ethan McLain set the pace in the first quarter on a 46-yard touchdown run, Ben Jessup would add the first of his two touchdowns with a 10-yard score for a 14-0 first quarter lead.
Dwight would score on a touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14-6, but Jessup scored on a 22-yard run. Dwight scored again, but Jameson Remole scored on a one-yard score for 1 27-13 halftime lead.
Ethan Davis scored on a four yard run in the third, Remole hit McLain on a 61-yard score and Hayden Maloney scored on a 19-yard run to finish Salt Fork's scoring in the fourth.
Jessup ended up with 165 yards, while McLain had 55 yards and Remole passed for 88 yards. On defense, Garrett Taylor had 10 tackles and Blake Hettmansberger had one interception.
Seneca 35, Westville 33
WESTVILLE — The Tigers had an bacj and forth opener on Saturday, but they fell to Seneca.
Drew Wichtowski had 123 yards rushing with two scored, while Houston Bryant had 115 yards and a score. Drew Wichtowski had 55 yard and a touchdown pass to Landen Haurez and Garrett Hatcher returnd a 70-yard interception for a score in the fourth, but the two-point conversion that could have tied the game failed.
BHRA 43, Clifton Central 7
CLIFTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team took it to the ground against Clifton Central in Friday's opener and the plan worked to perfection.
The Blue Devils ran for 450 yards with five scores as they beat the Comets 43-7.
Michael Hackman ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns for BHRA, while Liam Oxendine ran for 174 yards and two scores. Karson Stevenson had 58 yards passing and hit Ayden Ingram with a 25-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring in the first quarter.
The Blue Devils will face Dwight on Sept. 3 in their home opener.
Watseka 45, Geo-RF 18
WATSEKA — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman football team got the season started on the road against Watseka.
The Warriors took a 39-0 halftime lead, but the Buffaloes did not give up and ended up losing 45-18.
Rylan Mosier ran for 154 yards with three touchdowns for GRFC, while Cohen Cavanaugh passed for 59 yards.
The Buffaloes will have their first home game next week against Clinton Central.
Blue Ridge 56, Schlarman 44
FARMER CITY — After a year out, the Schlarman Academy football team hit the field to take on Blue Ridge on Friday.
The Hilltoppers fought hard, but lost 56-44.
Schlarman will have its home opener on Sept. 3 against South Fork at Drummy Field.
Linton 64, N. Vermillion 15
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team saw themselves down 56-7 at halftime and could not recover as the Falcons lost 64-15 to Linton-Stockton on Friday at Gibson Field.
Jerome White passed for 121 yards and a touchdown, while Shawn Martin ran for for yards and a score. Bradley Cope ran for 31 yards, while Cody Tryon and Matthew Dawson each caught four passes for 39 yards and Daniel Woody caught a 38-yard pass for a score.
South Newton 14, Covington 12
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington football team could not get the win in its home opener as they lost 14-12 to South Newton on Friday.
The Trojans drop to 1-1.
Benton Central 26, Seeger 21
OXFORD, Ind. — The Seeger football team battled back from a halftime deficit, but could not get the win on the road on Friday, losing to Benton Central 26-21.
Down 12-0 at halftime, the Patriots got on the board in the third quarter when Noah Stephen completed a 70-yard pass to Landon Walker to get within 12-6.
The Bison scored after to up the lead to 18-6, but Stephen ran the ball in for a one-yard score and hit Rayce Carr for a two-point conversion to get Seeger between 18-14.
The Patriots took the lead with nine minutes left when Brody Ashby scored on a 3-yard run to give them a 21-18 lead.
But Benton Central scored with five minutes left and added a two-point conversion to clinch the win.
Crawfordsville 27, Fountain Central 20
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central football team got to Crawfordsville's 15-yard line before an interception ended the run and got the Athenians a 27-20 win on Friday.
The Mustangs ran for 241 yards as a team and Owen Acton passed for 74 yards.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Danville teams compete in invite
NORMAL — The Danville cross country teams competed in the Normal West Invitational on Saturday.
The boys team took 12th as a team with Cameron Feuerborn taking 82nd at 19 minutes, 3.17 seconds and Even Vredenburgh was 90th (19:10.17).
The girls team did not have a team finish, but Allison Thompson had the best finish for Danville, taking 12th with a time of 20:02.06. Brooklyn Warfield was 132ns (28:50.79).
Russell fourth in Corn Classic
CHAMPAIGN — Oakwood's Macie Russell took fourth at 20:07 at the Saber Corn Classic.
Kalie Tison was 33rd in the meet (26:05) and Adie Wright was 44th (29:04). Cala Reifsteck was 39th (26:52) and teammate Gracie Gordon was 41st (28:50) for Armstrong-Potomac.
In the boys race. Bryson Capansky was 38th for Oakwood (21:14), while Jack Barber was 41st (21:151.) for Schlarman, Eli Kennell was 18th for Armstrong-Potomac (22:20) and Christian Kirst hit a 29:36 for Armstrong-Potomac, while Christian Kirst ran a 25.36 to take 62nd for Hoopeston Area.
BHRA competes in Invite
PARIS — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin cross-country teams hit the Doc Acklin Invitational on Staurday.
The girls team ended up fourth as a team with Aleah Potter getting 22nd overall at 23:38and Elleannah Hedgecock taking 23rd at 23:49.
The boys team did not get a team score as Utah Thomas was 25th (20:51), Noah Drude was 38th (22:29) and Everett Crawley was 43rd (23:14).
Fountain Central competes in invite
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Fountain Central teams ran at the Riverton Parke Invitational on Saturday.
In the boys race, Hayden Kler was fourth at 18:17, Jessie Frazee was 41st (22:10) and Maddox Carson was 76th (42:59).
In the girls race, Brailey Hoagland was eighth (22:38), Alydia Mellady was 19th (24:49), Raley Messainger was 26th (25:2) and KayLee Spragg took 58th (31:44).
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Hoopeston Area 2, Rantoul-PBL 1
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers were down early in Saturday's game, but they were able to beat Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
Talan Nelson-Gredy scored both goals for Hoopeston Area with Gaberial Joneikis assisting on both goals.
Owen Root had 10 saves in goal for the Cornjerkers.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Covington 2, Southmont 0
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Isabella Lynch scored both goals as the Trojans beat the Mounties on Saturday.
Haley Holycross had the assist and Karma Kingrey had four saves in goal for Covington, who will face Crawfordsville today.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Covington wins Invite again
THORNTOWN, Ind. — With three individual champions and a 3-0 record, the Trojans won the Western Boone Invitational for the second straight year.
Urban Roarks won the No. 2 singles title for Covington, while Emmett Reynolds won the No. 3 title and the team of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell won the No. 1 doubles title.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville 8, Olney 1
DANVILLE — The Vikings cruised to an easy win over Olney on Saturday.
Lexi Ellis, Anna Houpt, Ava Towne, Cici Brown and Brooklynn Behrens each won in singles for Danville, while the teams of Ellis and Houpt, Josie Hotsinpiller and Towne and Brown and Reese Rundle each won in doubles.
The Vikings will face Chatham Glenwood today.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Hoopeston Area wins Invite
FARMER CITY — The Cornjerkers went 5-0 as they won the Early Bird Varsity Invitational on Saturday.
Hoopeston Area beat Lowpoint-Washburn 25-9, 25-14, Urbana University High 25-18, 25-13, Judah Christian 21-25, 25-18, 15-10, Donovan 25-4, 25-16 and Villa Grove 25-21, 25-18.
Bre Crose and Logan Watson were named to the all-tournament team for the Cornjerkers, who will play Fisher on Thursday.
Westville wins tourney
MARTINSVILLE — The Tigers would beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-17, 25-16 on Saturday to win the Martinsville Tournament.
The Buffaloes advanced to the title game with a 25-22, 25-20 win over Chrisman, a 25-23, 25-14 win over Dugger and a 25-14, 25-18 win over Martinsville.
Kendall Roberts had 13 kills for Geo-RF, while Sierra Cunningham had 12 kills and four blocks, J'Lynn Waltz had nine kills, Milee Ellis had five kills, Makaelyn Lagacy had four kills and Hadlee Hayes and Jasmine Ray each had two kills.
Covington 2-2 at tourney
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Trojans beat Indy Lutheran and Morgan Township but lost to Bare Reeve and Pioneer at the Lafayette Central Catholic Tournament.
Alex Sutherlin had 18 kills, 24 digs and six aces for Covington, while Maddix Minick had 11 kills and seven blocks, Lauren Vale had 10 kills and five aces and Peyton Brown had 27 digs and 50 assists.
The Trojans are 6-2 and will host North Vermillion on Thursday.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
DACC competes in invite
GALESBURG — The Lady Jaguars competed at the Carl Sandburg Fall Invite.
Cassidi Parks tied for ninth place with 103, while Payton Armstrong tied for 11th at 104 and Aimee Pickel took 16th at 114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.