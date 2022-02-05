DANVILLE — Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Cale Steinbaugh bested his career-high in points in a game on Tuesday with 50 points as the Buffaloes beat Schlarman Academy 84-66.
Kaden Mingee had 10 points for the Buffaloes, while Cameron Steinbaugh had eight and Jace Bina added six.
Jerry Reed and Aidan Gallagher each had 15 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jason Craig had 14 and Caleb Kelley added nine points.
Geo-RF will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday, while Schlarman will play Westville on Tuesday.
Iroquois West 68, Hoopeston Area 40
GILMAN — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team could not bring out the offense as it lost to Iroquois West 68-40 on Tuesday.
Ben Brown had 14 points for the Cornjerkers, who was down 32-18 at halftime, while Anthony Zamora had 13 points, Nick Hofer had six and Preston Van de Veer added five points.
Watseka 78, A-P 57
ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball hosted Watseka on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
The Trojans found themselves down 25-9 at the end of the first quarter and they ended up losing to the Warriors 78-57.
Kollin Asbury and Luke Johnson each had 15 for Armstrong-Potomac, while Seth Gordon had 14, Cain Buhr had seven and Evan Schluter added six.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hoopeston Area 46, Cissna Park 43
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area girls basketball team defeated Cissna Park 46-43 on Tuesday.
Tori Birge had 20 points and six rebounds, while Claire Dixon had 13 points for the Cornjerkers, who is scheduled to play Watseka on Thursday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Schlarman to play in IESA quarters
EAST PEORIA — The Schlarman Academy 7th-grade boys basketball team will start play in the IESA Class 1A State Tournament today.
The Hilltoppers (12-5) will take on Gifford (18-2) in quarterfinal play at 1 p.m.. If Schlarman wins, it will take on 21-0 Peru Catholic or 23-2 Springfield Christ the King in a semifinal game at 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Notre Dame 68, Virginia Tech 55
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had five points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals as the Irish beat the Hokies on Thursday.
Notre Dame is 18-4 overall and 9-2 in the ACC and will face Florida State on Sunday.
Mercer 59, Chattanooga 53
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Danville native Erin Houpt had 12 points as the Bears beat Chattanooga in Southern Conference action on Thursday.
Mercer is 14-6 and 7-1 in the SoCon and will face East Tennessee State University today.
Austin Peay 69, Murray State 67
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Oakwood native Katelyn Young had 13 points with nine rebounds and four assists, but the Racers lost in overtime on Thursday.
Murray State is 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the OVC and will face SIUE today at home.
Dayton 60, Duquesne 54
DAYTON, Ohio — Schlarman Academy grad Capria Brown played three minutes as the Flyers won on the road on Wednesday.
Dayton is 17-3 overall and 8-0 in the Atlantic 10 and will face George Mason today.
St. Bonaventure 50, Geo. Washington 49
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had two points with an assist and a steal, but the Colonials were edged out on Wednesday.
George Washington drops to 7-13 and 0-7 in the Atlantic 10 and will face VCU on Sunday.
