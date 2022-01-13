WATSEKA — Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Cale Steinbaugh scored 40 points with 24 points in the second half as the Buffaloes beat Watseka 70-55 on Tuesday.
Kaden Mingee had 13 points for the Buffaloes, while Cameron Steinbaugh had eight points and Jace Bina added four points.
The Buffaloes will next play on Saturday, when they will start the Vermilion County Tournament against Westville.
Oakwood 37, Milford 34
FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team took a good lead and held on to beat Milford 37-34 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Dalton Hobick had 15 points for the Comets, who was up 2-13 at halftime and 37-25 after the third quarter, while Josh Young and Gaven Clouse each had six and Josh Ruch added five.
Nicholas Warren, Adin Portwood, Payton Harwood and RJ Mann each had eight points for the Bearcats.
Oakwood is off until Tuesday, where they will play Westville at the Vermilion County Tournament.
BHRA 48, A-P 26
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team jumped out to a 17-1 first quarter lead and went on to beat Armstrong-Potomac 48-26.
Ned Hill had 16 points for the Blue Devils, while Brett Meidel had 14, Ayden Ingram had six and Hayden Rice added five.
Kollin Asbury and Evan Schluter each had seven for the Trojans, while Brody Howard had five and Luke Gordon added four.
BHRA will play Hoopeston Area on Saturday at the Vermilion County Tournament.
Salt Fork 56, Cissna Park 51
CISSNA PARK — The Salt Fork boys basketball team hit the road on Tuesday and got a 56-51 win over Cissna Park.
Garrett Taylor had 21 points for the Storm, while Blake Norton had 14 points, Colden Earles had eight points and Camden Smoot added seven points.
The Storm will face Armstrong-Potomac on Saturday at the Vermilion County Tournament.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Covington 52, Fountain Central 51
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls basketball team held off a late charge by Fountain Central to get a 52-51 win on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Briley Payton had 17 points for the Trojans, while Shianne Haymaker had 13 points, Kali Pettit had eight and Lilly Hacquet added six.
Jerzi Hershberger had 16 pints, 11 rebounds and seven assists and four steals for the Mustangs, while Hannan Prickett and Larissa Bowers each had 10 points and Brailey Hoagland had eight points and six steals.
North Vermillion 44, Attica 15
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team jumped out to a 18-7 halftime lead and went on to a 44-15 win over Attica on Tuesday.
Ava Martin had 14 points for the Falcons, while Cami Pearman had 12, Lauren Ellis had six and Braxtyn Dunham and Addi Burns each had four points.
CeCe Rice had eight points to lead the Red Ramblers.
PREP SWIMMING
Fountain Central boys beat LCC
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central swim teams took on Lafayette Central Catholic on Tuesday with the boys team winning 109-20 and the girls team lost 92-73.
Noah Fruits, Riley Nelson and Chase Witsman each won two events for the Mustangs in the boys' meet. Witsman won the 50-yard freestyle (23.19) and the 100 freestyle (51.22), while Fruits won the 200 individual medley (2:24.70) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.28) and Nelson won the 200 freestyle (2:05.49) and the 500 freestyle (5:52.91). Ethan Mellady won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.06) and Dylan Songer took the 100 backstroke (1:12.90)
The 200 medley relay team of Songer, Mellady, Fruits and Eli Davis won in 2:00.84, while the 200 freestyle relay team of Davis, Mellady, Nelson and Witsman won 1:41.23 and the 400 freestyle relay team of Fruits, Songer, Nelson and Witsman won in 3:58.41.
Mary Rice won the 200 IM (2:43.90) and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.63) for the Mustang girls, while Marylee Muniz won the 200 freestyle (2:48.01)Alydia Mellady won the 100 butterfly (1:16.34) and Lexi Willoughby won the 500 freestyle (7:50.80). The 200 freestyle relay team of Rice, Haley Webb, Maddie Mellady and Alydia Mellady won in 2:00.58.
PREP WRESTLING
BHRAAP wins two at Seeger
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team beat Faith Christian 51-30 and host Seeger 42-33 in a triangular meet on Tuesday.
Graham Abbed (113 pounds), Ayden Golden (126), Evan Parish (132, 138), Gavin Golden (195), Nathaniel Gnaden (220) and Hunter Wilson (285) won both of their matches for the Blue Devils, while Landen Tollner (106), Brendan Whitney (120), Christian Walton (160) won against Faith Christna and Alania Dines (132) and Logan Hughes (145) won against Seeger.
North Vermillion 39, South Putnam 18
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team held its own at home on Tuesday with a 39-18 win over South Putnam.
Bruce Rossiter (145 pounds), Landen Baker (170) and Aidan Hinchee (220) won by pin for the Falcons, while Brayden Schrader (195) won by decision and Aylah Ross (106), Wyatt Walters (113) and Dalton Burch (120) won by forfeit.
The Falcons will host the Wabash River Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Southmont 54, Fountain Central 27
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central wrestling team lost on the road to Southmont 54-27 on Tuesday.
Andrew Woodrow (138 pounds), Austin Pickett (152) and Steven Romero (182) each won by pin for the Mustangs, while Waylon Frazee (126) won by decision and Dallas Simmons (120) won by forfeit.
