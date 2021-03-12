AKRON, Ohio — Former Georgetown-Ridge Farm standout Conor Steinbaugh pitched six innings as the Zips beat Grand Valley State 5-3 on Friday.
Steinbaugh (1-0, 1.64 ERA) did not get the win, but he gave up two runs on seven hits and had four strikeouts.
The Zips are 4-1 and will face Mercyhurst on Sunday.
SIUE 6, SEMO 2
EDWARDSVILLE — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alum Dylan Dodd took his first loss of the season as the Redhawks lost to the Cougars.
Dodd had 10 strikeouts for Southeast Missouri State, but gave up seven hits and four runs.
The Redhawks are 5-6 overall and will have a doubleheader with SIUE today.
Murray State 9, Eastern Illinois 2
CHARLESTON — BHRA alum Chase Rademacher scored a run, but the Panthers lost at home to the Racers.
Eastern Illinois is 8-6 and will have a doubleheader with Murray State today.
Parkland 83, DACC 61
DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men’s basketball team found themselves down 48-25 at halftime and could not recover as they lost 83-61 to Parkland College on Thursday.
Daylen Davis-Williams had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the Jaguars, who outscored the Cobras 36-35 in the second half, while Raymond Terry had 10 points, Kameron Barnett had seven points and Ahmoni Weston and Tyshay Epps each had six points and Drew Reifsteck had five assists and two steals.
Deonte Douglas and Savon Wykle led Parkland with 14 points each, while Jordan Burger had 11 and Kelvin Swims and Josh Rivers each had 10 points.
The Jaguars will try to regroup on Sunday against Illinois Central College at
Parkland 59, DACC 41
DANVILLE — A tough first half put the Danville Area Community College women’s basketball team in trouble against Parkland College on Thursday.
In the second half, the Lady Jaguars got closer in the second half in only getting outscored 32-28, but they would lose 59-41.
Rylee Dowers had 18 points to lead DACC, while Alexus Mobley had nine points and five steals, Asaya Bulgin had five points and six rebounds and Hunter Edwards had eight rebounds.
Naomi McDaniel had 11 points to lead Parkland, who was up 27-13 at halftime, while Mady Harper and Rhinannon Skoog each added 10.
The Lady Jaguars are 4-10 and 1-6 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference and will host Illinois Central College on Sunday.
BHRA 4, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team made the most of the first half against Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
Keanu King scored three goals in the half as the Blue Devils beat the Hilltoppers 4-0. Liam Oxendine scored the other goal for BHRA, while Hayden Rice and Nathan Dice each had an assist and Garrett Huls had seven saves in goal.
Jamal Taylor had 11 saves in goal for the Hilltoppers.
Oakwood/SF 6, Geo-RF/Westville 0
FITHIAN — Grant Powell and Brady Tevebaugh each had two goals and a assist as the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 6-0.
Sam Howie had a goal and three assists for the Comets, while Robby Wright had a goal and Aaron Dean had three saves in goal.
Chance Bays had nine saves in goal for the Buffaloes.
Iroquois West 3, Hoopeston Area 0
GILMAN — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team took its first loss of the season on Thursday with a 3-0 loss to Iroquois West.
Derek Drayer had 17 saves in goal for the Cornjerkers, who are 1-1 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday.
