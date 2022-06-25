CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Post 210 Speakers started the Crawfordsville Wood Bat Tournament with two big wins on Friday.
The Speakers beat host Crawfordsville 11-0 in the first game. Brody Sexton had three hits and four RBIs for Post 210, while Drew Pinkston had two RBIs, Drew Wichtowski had two hits and a RBI, Blake Norton, Dawson Dodd and Landon Haurez each had one RBI and Andy Onnen had two hits. Conlan Moore had seven strikeouts on the mound and gave up two hits for the win.
In the second game, the Speakers got past Moberly, Mo. 6-3. Isaiah Ruch had two RBIs, while Sexton had three hits and a RBI, Onnen had two hits and a RBI and Josh Young had two hits.
The Speakers will play Greenville, Ohio and Chicago today in the tournament.
Dans to have skills camps
DANVILLE — The Danville Dans will host two baseball skills camps to help young ball players during the summer.
The Dans will host the camps on June 28-29 and July 11-12 at Danville Stadium and sessions will run 9 a.m.-noon each day.
The Dans coaching staff, as well as some of the Dans players, will go through some drills to evaluate the young player’s skills and give them tips to be better ball players on their own teams.
Registration forms are available on the Dans’ website at www.danvilledans.com. There are discounts for attending multiple sessions and discounts for multiple campers from the same family. Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ups are welcome the first day of camp.
In addition to the scheduled skills camp sessions, the Dans coaches are available for one-on-one private coaching sessions.
For more information about the camps or private lessons, e-mail coleman21@hotmail.com or call (702) 994-5040.
