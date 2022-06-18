TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Post 210 Senior baseball team's pitching is delivering so far at the Best of the Midwest Classic.
After beating Washington, Mo. 3-0 on Thursday, the Speakers had another great pitching display in a 6-0 win over Crawfordsville on Friday.
Dalton Hobick pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and gave up two hits on Friday as the Speakers scored five of their runs in the first three innings.
Drew Pinkston drove in the first run with a RBI single in the first, Drew Wichtowski had a two-RBI triple and Pinkston drove him in with a double in the second. Landon Haurez scored on a wild pitch in the third and Isaiah Ruch hit a solo home run.
ON Thursday, Ruch and Blake Norton teamed up to give up only five hits and struckout nine batters.
Norton had an RBI single in the fourth inning, while Brody Sexton getting a scarifce fly and Ruch was able to drive in Dawson Dodd on an error.
The Speakers will face Palos today in the Classic.
Post 210 Junior Gold 14, Game 7 Legacy 4
BLOOMINGTON — The Junior Gold also had strong pitching as Caden Keleminic gave up one hit with seven strikeouts in a five inning win.
Chaz Dubois had two hits and two RBIs for the Junior Gold, while Zach Russell and Grant Morgan each had two hits and a RBI and Cade Schaumburg, Deegan Albert and Jameson Remole each had one RBI.
The Junior Gold was coming off a no-hitter from Remole on Wednesday in a 10-0 five-inning game against Ford/Iroquois County.
Morgan, Albert and Jacob Onnen each had two hits and two RBIs for the Junior Gold, while Cian Moore had two RBIs and Keleminic and Braxton Waller each had one RBI.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Illinois tickets on sale
CHAMPAIGN — Single game tickets for the University of Illinois football team are on sale to the general public.
Tickets start as low as $25 for non-conference games against Wyoming and Chattanooga and $30 for the Virginia game. Big Ten games against Michigan State at Purdue will start at $40 and tickets for matchups against Iowa and Minnesota will start at $75.
Season tickets are still in sale with $359 for the Prime area, $279 on the Sideline, $190 in the Orange Zone and $154 in the Horseshoe and Blue Zone.
