TILTON — The Post 210 baseball team started early and did not let up on Tuesday with a 12-1 win over Rantoul.
The Speakers started off with six runs in the first inning and scored two runs in each of the next three innings to put the game away.
Four pitchers, Tuff Elson, Ethan Edwards, Blake Norton and Derek Drayer, combined to give up two hits with seven strikeouts.
On offense, Andy Onnen had four hits and two RBIs for the Speakers, while Dalton Hobick and Drew Pinkston each had two hits and two RBIs, Brody Sexton had two RBIs, Isiah Ruch and Elson each had two hits and one RBI and Landon Haurez and Jacob Spear each had one RBI.
Junior Gold sweeps Rantoul
RANTOUL — The Danville Post 210 Junior Gold team had an easy time in a doubleheader with the Rantoul Junior Legion team on Tuesday.
The Junior Gold pitching staff pitched two no-hitters as the team won 18-0 in the first game and 15-1 in the second.
In the first game, Alec Harrison had five strikeouts in five innings.
ON offence, Jeremiah Watson had two hits and two RBIs, Zach Russell and Alec Harrison had two RBIs, Braxton Waller had three RBIs, Jacob Onnen and Jameson Remole each had two hits and one RBI and Cian Moore and Griffen Walters each had one RBI.
In the second game, Caden Keleminic pitched two innings had had five strikeouts to get the win, while Pedro Rangel had four strikeouts in 1 and 1/3 innings and Watson had two strikeouts in 2/3 innings.
Chaz Dubois had two hits and three RBIs, while Anderson Thomas and Cian Moore each had two RBIs, Braxton Waller and Griffen Walters each had two hits and one RBI and Adam Watson, Keleminic and Rangel each had one RBI.
The Junior Speakers will face Champaign on Thursday.
