BRAZIL, Ind. — The Danville Post 210 Speakers went to 2-0 in the Terre Haute Tournament as they beat Washington Post 218 7-6 on Friday.
Brody Sexton had two hits and two RBIs for the Speakers, while Josh Young had two RBIs, Rance Bryant had three hits and a RBI, and Isiah Ruch and Brodi Winge each had one RBI.
The Speakers started the tournament on Thursday with a 13-1 over Sullivan.
Ruch had two hits with a triple and three RBIs for the Speakers and had three strikeouts in two innings on the mound. Dalton Hobick also had two hits and three RBIs, while Josh Young had two hits and two RBIs, Tuff Elson had two RBIs and Sexton had two hits.
The Speakers continue play in the tournament today.
Junior Gold 22, Rantoul Junior Legion 4
RANTOUL — The Junior Gold team had 11 hits as they won their season opener.
Landon Haurez, Hayden Prunkard and Braxton Waller each had three RBIs, Conlon Moore, Tyler Finley and Zach Russell each had two hits and two RBIs, Grant Morgan and Drew Wichtowski each had two RBIs.
