TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Transitioning to wood bats hasn’t been a problem this summer for the Post 210 Speakers.
Actually, the use of wood bats on Wednesday night against Terre Haute proved to be a significant upgrade for the Speakers.
Post 210, which got held to just 1 hit in a 6-2 loss to Lafayette, Ind., on Sunday, cranked out 16 hits — five for extra bases — on their way to a 13-1 triumph over Terre Haute.
Gavin Parkerson led the way with three hits including a 2-run homer in the fourth inning. Parkerson was just a triple away from hitting for the cycle.
Also coming up with multiple hits for the Speakers (22-5) were Braxton Waller, Drew Pinkston, Dalton Hobick and Conlan Moore. Waller and Hobick shared team-high honors with three RBIs each.
Post 210 used five different pitchers to hold Terre Haute to just 1 hit in the five-inning contest.
John Edwards had the only hit for Terre Haute, a single to right in the second inning.
Up next for both teams in the TB24 Memorial Tournament this weekend at Gruber Park in Tilton. This tournament will be a wood bat tournament for eight legion programs from Illinois and Indiana.
Post 210 will open against Alton at 10 a.m. on Friday. Their other pool play games at 6 p.m. on Friday against Rock Island and then noon on Saturday against Crawfordsville, Ind.
The other pool features Terre Haute, Ind., Kokomo, Ind., Barrington and Harrisburg.
Dobkins rolls big at Reno
RENO, Nev. — Hoopeston bowler Marvin Dobkins picked a great time for the second 300 game of his career.
Dobkins picked up his recent perfect game at the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships last week and became only the 12th bowler that has done that in the event, which started March 4 and will end on July 24.
Dobkins’ first perfect game was in 2017 at Hoopeston’s Fast Lanes.
