TILTON — After a week off, the Danville Post 210 Speakers returned to action on Tuesday against a familiar foe in Bloomington’s Game 7.
With three pitchers combining to give up two hits with seven strikeouts, the Speakers were able to win 4-0.
Brodi Winge started the game and had seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings, while Conlan Moore had three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings and Ethan Edwards picked up the last two outs of the game.
On offense, Brody Sexton had two hits with a home run and two RBIs for Post 210, while Dawson Dodd and Dalton Hobick each had one RBI.
The Speakers will host Terre Haute today.
Downard Pitcher of the Week
DANVILLE — Danville Dans’ pitcher Colby Downard won Prospect League Pitcher of the Week for the past week.
Downard went 1-0 over a pair of starts last week, striking out 12 and not allowing an earned run over 9 1/3 innings.
Turk will not return
CHAMPAIGN — Mike Turk, the director of the Illinois men’s and women’s track and field and cross-country programs will not return in 2022-23.
“I want to thank Coach Turk for his longtime service to the University of Illinois,” said Illinois Athletics Director Josh Whitman. “Regrettably, following our Big Ten championship in 2015, competitive success in our men’s and women’s programs has been fleeting. With the programs now combined under a single coaching structure and with the recent opening of Demirjian Park, the time is right to usher in a new era for our proud running and field event programs. We wish Coach Turk all the best in his future endeavors.”
During the early years of his tenure as head coach of the men’s program, Turk led the Illini to four Big Ten runner-up finishes and the 2015 Outdoor Big Ten Championship. Since 2015, when the men finished second at the Big Ten Indoor Championships and won the Outdoor title, the men’s team has finished 10th or lower in eight of 13 Big Ten Indoor and Outdoor Championships and has finished better than eighth place only one time. On the women’s side, in nine Big Ten Indoor and Outdoor Championships since Coach Turk assumed leadership of the program, the team has only two finishes higher than 11th place, when they finished 10th and 9th, respectively, at this year’s Indoor and Outdoor Championships.
Bielema Golf Invite set
The 2022 Bret Bielema Invitational is set for July 25 at the Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois.
There will be an 11 a.m. shotgun start with registration/driving range open at 10 a.m. The cocktail hour, dinner, awards and auction raffle will start at 5 p.m.
The format is a five-person scramble with teams of four and a randomel-assigned staff member from the Illini football program. There is a 116 player/29-team capacity.
The cost is $250 per golfer or 1,000 per foursome with greens fee, cart fee, range
The last day to register in Monday and to register and information, visit the tournament website.
