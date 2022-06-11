TILTON — The Post 210 Speakers started the Central Illinois Classic by reaching a major milestone for coach Allan Shepherd.
A walk-off single by Isaiah Ruch gave the Speakers a 3-2 win over Illinois Steel in the first game, giving Shepherd the most wins in program history with 322, passing Ken Pasco.
Dalton Hobick had two hits with a solo home run, Blake Norton had a RBI and Andy Onnen and Drew Pinkston each had two hits.
In the second game of the day, the Speakers had an much easier time, beating Canton 21-4 in five innings.
Brody Sexton had three hits with six RBIs for Post 210, while Drew Wichtowski had four hits and two RBIs, Andy Onnen had two hits and two RBIs, Ruch and Landon Haurez each had two RBIs, Tuff Elson had two hits and a RBI and Norton, Conlan Moore, Hobick and Brodi Winge each had one RBI.
Elson got the win with seven strikeouts in three innings.
Post 210 will continue action today with a game against the Champaign Dream.
Post 210 Junior Gold 9, Woodridge 3
RANTOUL — The Post 210 Junior Gold started the Rantoul Gameday Tourney with a win over Woodridge.
Chaz Dubois, Pedro Rangel, Cade Schaumburg, Braxton Waller, Grant Morgan and Griffen Walters each had one RBI for Danville, while Caden Keleminic got the win on the mound.
The Junior Gold will play the Effingham Heaters today.
COLLEGE TRACK
Davis finishes in sixth
EUGENE, Ore. — Oakwood native and University of Illinois runner Jon Davis finished his collegiate career on Friday in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The senior took sixth in the 1,500 meter race with a time of 3 minutes, 46.15 seconds.
PROSPECT LEAGUE
Lafayette 5, Danville 3
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In a battle of the two top teams in the Wabash River Division of the Prospect League, the Danville Dans battled the Lafayette Aviators on Thursday.
The Dans were able to tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth, but could not do much more as the Aviators won 5-3.
Trevor Johnson drove in the first run of the game in the first inning with a RBI double for the Aviators and added an RBI sacrifice fly in the second as Lafayette took a 2-0 lead.
Chase Vinson drove in Bryce Chance with an groundout in the fourth and BJ Banyon drove in another run with an bases-loaded walk.
In the sixth, Lafayette scored two runs when Brandon Daniels reached on an error driving in Johnson and Jarrett Bickel and Drew Behling hit a home run in the seventh.
Will Carpenter hit a solo home run for Danville in the eighth, but the Dans could not do anything after that.
Danville was coming off a 9-7 win over the Normal CornBelters on Wednesday.
Just like in Tuesday's game against the Alton River Dragons, the Dans found themselves down, but would make a big rally. Down 6-2 after five innings, Danville scored five runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to clinch the win.
Banyon hit a home run for the first run of the game for Dans in the second inning while Matt Corder drove in Chance in the third inning. But the CornBelters scored four runs in the bottom of the third and scored a run each in the fourth and fifth inning.
In the top of the sixth, Kaito Hara started the inning with a hit and would advance to third on an error. Gray Bane and Trey Higgins each had a walk before Chance drove in Hara and Bane with a single and Corder would clean the bases with a three-run home run.
Chance would drive in two more runs in the seventh to clinch the win. Corder had four RBIs, while Chance had four and Banyon added one RBI.
Christian Jones got the win for Danville, coming in for starter John Gassler in the fifth inning and pitched 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. Gassler had nine strikeouts, while Kevin Fee got the save with three strikeouts.
The Dans were in the middle of an doubleheader with the O'Fallon Hoots by Friday's presstime and the results of those games will be at www.commercial-news.com.
The Dans will face the Alton River Dragons today.
