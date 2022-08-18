PARAMUS, N.J. — At the start of Wednesday's action at the U.S. Amateur, Seeger grad and Purdue University golfer Peyton Snoeberger was on the outside looking in.
By the end of the day, he had pulled off the biggest upset in a day of upsets in match play.
Snoeberger, who qualified at 64th earlier in the day, defeated top seed Luke Gutschewski in 20 holes to advance to the round of 32.
Snoeberger had a 4-up lead through eight holes, but Gutschewski tallied in the last few holes to tie the match in the 16th hole.
In the 20th hole, Gutschewski missed a par putt and Snoeberger put his par putt in for the win.
Snoeberger will face Ohio State product Maxwell Moldovan today.
Illinois' Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl were victims of Wednesday's upset-filled day. De Chassart lost 1-up to Derek Hitchner while Kuhl fell to Bryce Lewis in 19 holes.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Salt Fork second in meet
WATSEKA — The Salt Fork golf team took second in a triangular meet with Milford and Cissna Park at Shewami Country Club.
Brock Wantland had a 45 to tie for medalist honors for the Storm, who had a 198, while Amelia Birge had a 47, Kendal Shults had a 50 and Cooper Burton added a 56.
Salym Estes had a 45 for the Bearcats, who won with a 188, with RJ Mann getting a 47 and Payton Harwood and Adin Portwood each getting a 48.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Seeger second in Bi-County
ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team ended up second in the Bi-County Meet on Tuesday at Harrison Hills Country Club.
Joey Salts had a 52 for the Patriots, while Jayci Halsema had a 54, Macy Kerr had a 57 and Lauren Lloyd added a 59.
Covington was third with Sydni Crane getting medalist honors with a 44, while Glennys McGurk getting a 60, Haley Nichols had a 68 and Kendall Shumaker added a 71.
Fountain Central was last with Autumn Payne getting a 50, Anna Parks getting a 62, and Allie Dotson and Rya Jackson each carding a 69.
Attica won the meet with Ady Goodwin leading the way with a 51 a.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fountain Central 5, Frankfort 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Skyler Hoagland, Gabe McCollum and Noah Armstrong won in singles as the Mustangs swept Frankfort.
The doubles teams of Brayden Prickett and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Lukas Miller also won for Fountain Central, who will host Southmont on Monday.
The Mustangs were coming off a 3-2 win over Crawfordsville on Tuesday. Prickett and Wolf and Jackson and Miller each won for the Mustangs, while Armstrong won in singles.
Seeger 4, Greencastle 1
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger boys tennis team got the season going on Monday with a 4-1 win over Greencastle.
Christian Holland and Thomas Lemming each won in singles for the Patriots, while the doubles teams of Caleb Edwards and Dylan Walters and Kaiden Peterson and Peyton Reynolds each won.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Covington 3, N. Montgomery 0
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team had a strong start to to its season with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 win over North Montgomery.
Maddix Minick had 11 kills for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had six kills and 17 digs, Lilly Hacquet had five kills and Peyton Brown added 29 assists and three aces.
The Trojans will have its home opener on Thursday against Seeger
Tri-County 3, Seeger 1
WOLCOTT, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team lost 25-20, 20-25, 25-12, 25-20 in its season opener Tuesday against Tri-County.
Paige Laffoon had 18 kills and 22 digs for the Patriots, while Aubry Cole had seven kills, Rylea Weitz had three kills and six blocks, Addie Shrader had four kills and 11 digs, Chase Lemming had 16 digs and five aces and Anna Moore had 28 assists.
The Patriots will play Covington on Thursday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Illini name team captains
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois football team picked its team captains for the upcoming season.
Tarique Barnes, Sydney Brown, Alec Palczewski and Isiah Williams were named captains for the team. Palczewski will be captain for the second time, while Barnes, Brown and Williams are captains for the first time.
The Illini start the season Aug. 27 against Wyoming.
