KANSAS CITY — Danville native Tevin Smith had the best game of his freshman season for the University of Denver on Monday as the Pioneers beat Kansas City in Summit League action.
Smith had 23 points and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line and also added 10 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double.
With the win, the Pioneers are 7-14 and 3-5 in the Summit and will return home to play Omaha on Saturday.
North Vermillion 49, South Vermillion 21
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team cruised past South Vermillion 49-21 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Cami Pearman had 18 points for the Falcons, who had 31 points in the second half, while Ava Martin had 16, Braxtyn Dunham had eight and Lauren Ellis added four.
The Falcons are 12-7 and 4-2 in the WRC and will host Covington on Thursday.
Fountain Central swept by Southmont
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central swim teams hosted Southmont and the Mustangs could not get past the Mounties.
The boys team lost by a close 72-69 score as Riley Nelson won the 200 yard (2:04.65) and 500 (5:51.43) freestyles for Fountain Central, while Noah Fruits won the 200 individual medley (2:22.40) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Nelson, Jacob Harshbarger, Nathan Solomon and Dylan Songer won in 4:21.35.
The girls team lost 104-49 with Mary Rice winning the 200 individual medley (2:47.69) and the 100 breaststroke (1:21.77).
BHRAAP 48, St. Joseph-Ogden 31
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team got past St. Joseph-Ogden 48-31 on Tuesday.
Graham Abbed (120 pounds), Evan Parish (132) and Nathaniel Gnaden (220) won by pin for the Blue Devils, while Gracie Pattison (106), Karson Stevenson (152), Christian Walton (160) and Eli Godwin (170) won by forfeit.
The Blue Devils will host Hoopeston Area on Thursday.
Fountain Central 42, Benton Central 42
OXFORD, Ind. — The Fountain Central wrestling team settled for a 42-42 tie with Benton Central on Tuesday.
Waylon Frazee (126 pounds), Michael Strawhorn (145), Dawson Woodard (160), Jordan Melvin (170) and Steven Romero (195) each won by pin for the Mustangs, while Dallas Simmons (120) won by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.