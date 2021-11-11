DENVER — Danville High School alum Tevin Smith made his collegiate debut on Tuesday as Denver defeated Regis 68-65.
Smith had 11 points with two rebounds and two assists for the Pioneers, who will face Ottawa, Ariz. on Friday.
Colorado State 109, Oral Roberts 80
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Danville High graduate Kendle Moore had three points as the Rams started the season at home.
Colorado State will stay at home and face Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday.
Illini sign two recruits
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team announced the signings of four-star recruits Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris to national letters of intent.
Epps is from Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C. and was named 2020 Class 4 Player of the Year by the Virginia High School League and All-Tidewater Player of the Year at King's Fork High School in Suffolk.
Harris is from North Canton, Ohio and in his third year at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. He is the No. 1-rated senior in the state of Ohio by 247 sports, the No. 11 shooting guard by Top 247 and No. 12 shooting guard by Rivals.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 73, N.C. Central 56
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois women's basketball team started the season off with a 73-56 win over North Carolina Central on Tuesday at State Farm Center.
Aaliyah Nye had a career-high 23 points with seven rebounds to lead the Illini, while Kendall Bostick had 14 points and 17 rebounds in her first game for the team after transferring from Michigan State, Jayla Oden had nine points with five assists and Geovana Lopes had nine rebounds.
The Illini will host Miami (Ohio) on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Also on Wednesday, the Illini signed four players for next season. Illinois signed Samantha Dewey of North Andover, Mass., Camille Jackson of Chicago, Hanah Mühl of Zagreb, Croatia and Liisa Taponen of Tampere, Finland.
Dewey is ranked the No. 2 player in Massachusetts for the class of 2022, while Jackson is a four-star recruit by ESPN and ProspectNation.com, Mühl averaged 11 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game for Club ZKK Tresnjevka 2009 and Taponen had 11.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season for Club HBA-Marsky Helsinki.
Notre Dame 105, Ohio 69
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman Academy graduate Anaya Peoples had six points and six rebounds as the Irish started the season with a win against the Bobcats.
Notre Dame will host Western Illinois today.
Murray State 79, Asbury 40
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood graduate Katelyn Young had 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Racers cruised to an opening night win on Tuesday.
Murray State will go up another level today when it travels to Missouri.
Geo. Washington 58, American 47
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Schlarman Academy graduate Sierra Bell had four points on Tuesday in her debut for the Colonials as they beat out American.
George Washington will play Virginia Tech today.
Dayton 73, Alabama A&M 52
DAYTON — Schlarman Academy alum Capria Brown had two points and two rebounds as the Flyers easily won their opener on Tuesday.
Dayton will go on the road Friday in an early-season test against Duke.
Wake Forest 68, Mercer 55
MACON, Ga. — Danville High graduate Erin Houpt had three points in her collegiate debut, but the Bears lost to the Demon Deacons on Tuesday.
Mercer will try to regroup against Appalachian State today.
Toledo 84, Oakland 72
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard did not score in four minutes as Oakland lost at home to start the season on Tuesday.
Oakland will host Niagara University on Friday.
Wichita State 78, Chicago State 34
WICHITA — Schlarman Academy graduate Janiah Newell had seven points in her collegiate debut, but the Cougars lost to the Shockers on Tuesday.
Chicago State will face UAB on Saturday in its home opener.
Kansas 98, SIUE 62
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Danville High grad Mikala Hall had two points as the Cougars lost to the Jayhawks on Wednesday.
Southern Illinois-Edwardsville will travel to Memphis on Sunday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hayes advances to semifinals
CHAMPAIGN —Illinois punter Blake Hayes was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, which honors the nation's best collegiate punter.
Hayes has averaged 45 yards per punt and is tied for the Big Ten lead with 28 punts landed inside the 20 with only two touchbacks. He is the Illini's all-time leader in punting average, total punts, punt yards and punts inside the 20.
Voting is open for fans to select the three finalists for the award at www.rayguyaward.com and the finalists will be announced on Nov. 23. The winners will be announced on Dec. 9.
Lowe semifinalist for Witten Award
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' Vederian Lowe was announced as a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award.
The award honors a college football player who is a leader on and off the field and who exemplifies high character with all aspects of life including family, teammates and community.
Finalists for the award will be announced in December. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in February in Frisco, Texas.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Illinois signs up six
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois baseball team signed six season for the 2022 recruiting class.
The Illini signed pitchers Tommy White, Brady Banker, Jake Swartz and Julius Sanchez and infielders Dylan O'Rae and Jayden Comia.
