GLENVIEW — Danville native and Illinois men’s golf coach Mike Small added another honor to his career on Friday.
Small was named the 2020 Illinois PGA Bernardi Player of the Year by the Illinois Section of the PGA of America.
For Small, it is his second time winning the honor, first taking the award in 2008. He has also been National PGA Professiona Player of the year in 2006, 2007 and 2010 and an OMEGA National Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year in 2017.
Small won the Illinois PGA Professional Championship for the fourth straight season and was tied for ninth at the Illinois open, tied for fifth at the Illinois PGA Players Championship and made it to the third round of the Illinois PGA Match Play Championship.
