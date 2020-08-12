LIBERTYVILLE — Danville native and University of Illinois men’s golf coach Mike Small continued his dominance of state professional tours.
Small won his fourth straight Illinois Senior PGA Professional Championship on Tuesday at the Merit Club, becoming only the second professional to do so.
Small had a winning total of 8-under-par 136 for the two-day event. Small was two strokes behind John Varner after the first round and was even in the first eight holes of the second day before catching fire in the last nine holes.
Small had a bogey-free back nine with five birdies with back to back birdies on 12 and 13 and 17 and 18 to end up with a 67 for the second day.
“The Course was in really good shape these past two days,” Small said. “I played solid, I didn’t really do anything great for the first 27 holes. But the last nine holes, I was five under, which was fun to see. It was anyone’s tournament with nine holes to go and it was still really anyone’s tournament with three holes to go. Then I finished birdie, birdie, so that felt good.”
With the win, Small is exempt into the 32nd Senior PGA Professional Championship on Oct. 15-18 at the PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
