LINCOLNWOOD — Danville native and University of Illinois head men’s golf coach Mike Small added another title to his trophy case on Tuesday.
Small won the Illinois Senior PGA Professional Tournament for the fifth straight year with a win in a playoff at Bryn Mawr Country Club.
“I’m proud of myself today,” said Small. “You also enjoy playing with your friends and we were battling today. I had kind of a bad stretch going on the back nine and I four-putted, but I got past it and was able to pull it out.”
Small beat John Varner in the three-hole playoff after both men tied for the lead after the 36-hole event and after Small, Varner and Roy Biancalana were tied for the lead after the first round.
In the playoff, Small and Varner hit pars, but in the last hole, Small hit a par while Varner bogeyed.
“John (Varner) played well today,” said Small. “It was a shame to see it end the way it did because I think that was his first bogey of the week. He played great all week and really put the pressure on. He’s a pro’s pro and I have nothing but respect for him.”
Small, Varner and Biancalana will be joined by Michael Troy, John Cleary, Don Morris, Kurt Rogers and Kevin Marion at the 33rd Senior PGA Professional Championship in October.
The top 35 receive finishers receive exemptions to the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, while the top eight also receive exemptions to the 2022 Senior PGA Professional Championship.
