MEDINAH — For the 13th time in his career, Danville native and University of Illinois men’s golf coach Mike Small made it to the top.
Small won the Illinois PGA Professional Championship on Wednesday at Medinah Country Club for his first win at the event since 2016.
“I think that’s always a nice thing to win at great facilities like Medinah,” said Small. “I think it’s great that clubs like Medinah and Olympia Fields host events like this. The club professionals are out there promoting the sport and growing the game, so I think it’s nice to reward the PGA Professionals with nice venues to play at. I think that’s commendable and very nice for those clubs to do that.”
Small tied the Medinah Course No. 1 record on Tuesday with a 63 and held a one-stroke lead going into the final round.
Small started with a birdie on the first hole and had a bogey-free back nine to secure the championship by four strokes over Andy Mickelson and Frank Hohenadel.
“Winning this tournament doesn’t get old and it doesn’t get easier,” said Small. “It’s been awhile since I won so it feels good to contend. I always want to be in contention, so it felt good this week. The course was hard today. I hung in there. I didn’t play great but scored well. I didn’t hit it well, but I competed and putted really well today.”
With the win, Small gets an exemption in the 54th PGA Professional Championship, which will be held at the PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on April 25-28, 2021.
Normal Community 5, Danville 4
DANVILLE — The doubles teams of Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller and Cici Brown and Brooklyn Behrens won for the Vikings, but they lost their season opener to the Ironmen.
Hotsinpiller and Kedzie Griffin won in singles action for Danville, who will play
Rubin receives transfer waiver
CHAMPAIGN — The Fighting Illini women got a boost when center Eva Rubin got a NCAA waiver of the transfer residence requirement, granting her immediate eligibility.
The waiver means she will be ready to go for Illinois at the start of the season, instead of the spring semester, and will have two years remaining.
Rubin began her collegiate career at Arizona State, where she played in 22 games over two seasons. The tallest player on the Illini roster at 6-foot-5, Rubin earned all-state honors at Homewood-Flossmoor after averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds as a senior in 2017.
