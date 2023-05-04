CHAMPAIGN — Danville native and University of Illinois head coach Mike Small reached a milestone on Wednesday.
Small was named Big Ten Coach of the Year for a record 13th time after leading the Illini to a eighth straight Big Ten Championship on Sunday. Illinois beat out second-place Northwestern by 17 strokes at the event, which was shortened to two rounds because of rain.
Small was not the only Illini that got an award from the Big Ten as fifth-year senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart won this third straight Big Ten Golfer of the Year award and was joined on the Big Ten All-Conference First team by teammates Tommy Kuhl, Matthias Besard and Jackson Buchanan. Piercen Hunt was tabbed for the second team.
The Illini also found out Wednesday that they are the top seed in a NCAA regional set for May 15-17 at Eagle Eye Golf Course in Bath, Mich. If the Illini advance from there, they will go to the NCAA Championships on May 26-30 at Grayhawk Golf Club Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Ariz.
PREP BASEBALL
BHRA 3, A-P 0
ARMSTRONG — A combined effort of five Blue Devil pitchers were able to hold the Trojans to four hits.
Winning pitcher Karson Stevenson, Tuff Elson, Amani Stanford, Cruz Dubois and Dane Dillon combined for eight strikeouts for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Chaz Dubois, Jordan Johnson and Enrique Rangel each had one RBI.
Kollin Asbury had five strikeouts in six innings to take the loss for Armstrong-Potomac.
Riverton Parke 9, N. Vermillion 1
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Falcons tied the game in the first inning, but could not do much else against the Panthers.
Gavin Bean had the lone RBI for North Vermillion, while Brody Rice had two hits.
The Falcons will face Westville today.
Covington 1, Seeger 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — In a game with strong pitching, it was fielding that determined the win for the Covington baseball team.
An error in the sixth inning brought in the only run of the game as the Trojans beat Seeger 1-0.
Kyven Hill and Gage Pearman each had a hit for Covington, while Cian Moore scored in the sixth on an error by Seeger pitcher Jake Pluimer.
Peyton Reynolds had two hits for Seeger, while Noah Stephen and Pluimer each had a hit.
Pluimer had 10 strikeouts and gave up only two hits, while Dane Gerling got the win for Covington with five strikeouts and only gave up four hits.
Both teams will see each other again today.
Fountain Central 16, Attica 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Lukas Miller had 11 strikeouts and pitched a no-hitter as the Fountain Central baseball team beat Attica 16-0 in five innings on Tuesday.
Luke Foxworthy had two hits with three RBIs for the Mustangs, while Cole Garbison and Miller each had a hit and two RBIs, Kyle Slinker had two RBIs and Brayden Prickett, Nola Acton and Bryson Davis each had one RBI.
The two teams will face each other again today.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westville 17, Geo-RF 0
WESTVILLE — Abby Sabalaskey pitched a no-hitter as the Tigers beat the Buffaloes in four innings.
Ariel Clarkston and Mia Lane each had three RBIs for Westville, while Jazmyn Bennett and Lilly Kiesel each had two RBIs and McKynze Carico, Karma Chism, Sablaskey, Laney Cook and Izzy Silva each had one RBI.
The Tigers are 19-4 and 7-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Oakwood on Friday.
BHRA 8, A-P 2
ARMSTRONG — The Blue Devils had 13 hits as they were able to beat the Trojans.
Ella Myers had two hits with a home run and four RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Ava Acton had two hits and a RBI, Addison Wallace and Morgan Bozarth each had one RBI, while Natalie Clapp and Draycee Nelson each had three hits and Raeghan Dickison had two hits.
Tinley Parkerson had two hits and one RBI and Cami Saltsgaver had a RBI for Armstrong-Potomac.
Salt Fork 11, GCMS 2
CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team scored runs in five of its six innings on offense Tuesday in a 11-2 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Karli McGee had two doubles and three RBIs for the Storm, while Alexa Jamison and Macie Russell each had two hits and a RBI and winning pitcher Kendyl Hurt and Ava Ringstrom each had one RBI.
Hurt had 11 strikeouts on the mound for the Storm, who will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
Fountain Central 10, Attica 7
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Kacey Kirkpatrick had 14 strikeouts on the mound as the Fountain Central softball team beat Attica 10-7 on Tuesday.
Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett had a home run and a double for the Mustangs, while Jackie Weber had three hits with two doubles, Kyra Kiger had three hits and Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett and Sami Krout each had two hits.
The Mustangs are 7-8 overall and 5-6 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Attica again on Thursday.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Parke Heritage 176, Fountain Central 194
MARSHALL, Ind. — Jaylin Payne and Wes Jackson each shot a 44, but the Mustangs lost to the Wolves.
Kam Krug had a 48 for Fountain Central, while Ayden Donaldson had a 58 and Lincoln Hoffa scored a 63.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Covington 5, S. Vermillion 0
CLINTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team battled into a tie in the Wabash River Conference title race on Tuesday with a 5-0 win over South Vermillion.
Peyton Brown, Halle Grady and Kendall Shumaker each won in singles for the Trojans, while the teams of Lilly Hacquet and Addison Streuer and Isabella Lynch and Trinity Cope each won in doubles.
The Trojans are 5-6 and 4-1 in the WRC and is tied with Fountain Central for the lead.
Fountain Central 5, Lafayette Jeff 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team was able to shutout Lafayette Jefferson 5-0 on Tuesday.
Haley Webb, Alydia Mellady and Josie Harshberger each had singles wins for the Mustangs, while the teams of Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett and Kendall Eberly and Laney Hoagland each won in doubles.
The Mustangs lost 3-2 to Crawfordsville on Wednesday as Webb and Mellady won in singles.
