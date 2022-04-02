HOOPESTON — Ryker Small pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts on Friday as Hoopeston Area beat Cissna Park 12-0 in five innings.
Small also had two hits with three RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Ethan Steiner had two hits and two RBIs, Keygan Field and Wyatt Eisenmann each had two hits and aa RBI and Nick Hofer had two hits and a three stolen bases.
The Cornjerkers will host Urbana today for a doubleheader.
Salt Fork 8, Danville 2
CATLIN — The Storm had nine hits as they were able to get past the Vikings.
Pedro Rangel got the win on the mound with eight strikeouts and had two hits and a RBI for Salt Fork, while Deegan Albert, Evan Hageman and Derrick Richards each had one RBI and Hayden Prunkard and Blake Hettmansberger each had two hits.
Cameron Feuerborn had one RBI for Danville, while Payton Young had two hits.
Westville 4, A-P 2
WESTVILLE — The Tigers took the lead early and hung on to beat the Trojans on Friday.
Luke Johnson had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, while Ethan McMasters and winning pitcher Zach Russell each had one RBI.
Seth Johnson had two hits and Cain Buhr had one RBI for Armstrong-Potomac.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westville 13, A-P 3
WESTVILLE — Abby Sabalasky pitched a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts as the Tigers beat the Trojans in five innings.
Sabalasky also had a triple with two RBIs, while Desi Darnell had two hits and two RBIs and Rylee Jones and Loni Gondzur each had two RBIs.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 22, Hoopeston Area 1
RANTOUL — Riley Miller had the lone RBI as the Cornjerkers lost in the Rantoul Tournament.
Miller, Maddie Barnes and Brylie Cox each had a hit for Hoopeston Area, who will continue play in the tournament today.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Urbana University 3, Danville 1
DANVILLE — The Vikings could not get past Urbana University on Thursday.
Ava Towne scored on an assist from Josie Hotsinpiller for Danville, while Aniya Parker had 15 saves in goal.
The Vikings are 0-6-1 and will face Judah Christian today.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC sweeps twinbill at home
DANVILLE — Freshman Jackson Michaels drove in four runs as the Danville Area Community College baseball team swept a Mid-West Athletic Conference doubleheader against Vincennes University on Friday afternoon at Danville Stadium.
Michaels had the game-winning RBIs in both the 8-3 opening game victory for the Jaguars and the 6-1 win in the nightcap as he went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer.
Also having a big day at the plate for DACC on Friday was sophomore Kyle Bartman, who was 3-for-8 with two runs scored and two RBIs, including a two-run homer in the second game victory.
That was more than enough offense for Jaguar pitchers Luke Carlson in game 1 and Luke Olson in game 2.
Carlson, a sophomore, went six innings, allowing three runs while striking out six. Sophomore Ryan Adams allowed just one hit over the final three innings to pick up the save.
Olson, a freshman, went the distance in the second game, allowing just one run over seven innings and the right-hander finished with 10 strikeouts.
With the victories, the Jaguars improve to 8-13 overall and 4-6 in the M-WAC, while the Trailblazers fall to 12-14 overall and 5-5 in the M-WAC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.