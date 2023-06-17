DANVILLE — Danville native and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield will host his third annual free football camp for incoming 9th-12th graders on July 8 at Danville High School.
The goal of the camp is to give young players the opportunity to see what practices at the next level look like. In partnership with Diamonds Amongst the Rough, Sherfield is aiming to provide the best resources for the next generation with an overall objective of refining the future.
The football camp will be led by Sherfield and other current NFL players, as well as several Division I athletes and community leaders.
Registration started on Friday and those interested in the camp can register at www.sherfieldbrand.com. Registration space is limited.
For more information about the camp, please email diamondsatr19@gmail.com.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Danville summer practices
DANVILLE — The Danville High School cross-county team will have summer practices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Any interested runners attending Danville High School in the fall are encourage to attend. Please meet at Edison Elementary School at 9 a.m.
PROSPECT LEAGUE
LumberKings 9, Dans 3
CLINTON, Iowa — Playing at Danville Stadium has always been a home-field advantage for the Danville Dans.
And this season has been no different as the Dans are 5-1 in games played at home.
But the real problem for the Dans are the games that have been played away from Danville Stadium this season.
With a 9-3 loss on Thursday night to the Clinton LumberKings at NelsonCorp Field, the Dans have now lost seven straight road games this season.
Clinton (10-4) jumped out to an early lead with a 4-run third inning and the LumberKings never relinquished that advantage.
Second baseman Parker Shupe capped the frame with a 3-run homer after Trevor Burkhart gave Clinton the lead with an RBI single off of Danville pitcher Caleb Pittman, who took the loss.
The Dans cut the LumberKings lead in half with a 2-run fourth inning as Nate Chester had an RBI-double and later scored on a groundout by Chase Vinson.
Clinton would add 1 run in the bottom of the fourth, three in the seventh and 1 in the eighth to take a 9-2 lead.
Danville would get a run back in the ninth as Trenton Pallas scored on a wild pitch.
Up next for the Dans was another road game Friday night in Peru against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp. The game's result will be on www.commercial-news.com.
The next home game for Danville is 6:30 p.m. tonight against the Wabash Valley Rex.
