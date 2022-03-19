MIAMI — After spending a year with the San Francisco 49ers, Danville native Trent Sherfield will go to the other side of the country to play next season.
Sherfield signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, joining new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who was his offensive coordinator at San Francisco last season.
Sherfield had nine catches for 87 yards last season after getting behind Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, but made his impact in special teams for the 49ers in their drive to the NFC Championship game.
NCAA TOURNAMENT
Moore ends career in loss
INDIANAPOLIS — Danville native and Colorado State senior Kendle Moore had 10 points on Thursday but the Rams lost to Michigan 75-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse.
Moore ends his senior season with a 6.5 points per game, 75 rebounds, 54 assists and 32 steals.
WOMEN'S NIT
Vanderbilt 73, Murray State 47
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Oakwood native Katelyn Young had 10 points with four rebounds and two assists, but the Racers' season ended on Thursday against the Commodores.
Murray State ends the season with a 22-10 record and Young ended her amazing sophomore season with 20.4 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game. She was named AP All-American Honorable Mention, becoming the first Murray State women's player to get an AP honor and was Ohio Valley Conference Women's Player of the Year.
PREP BASEBALL
BHRA 9, IWCI 4
GILMAN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin hit the road and got a 9-4 win over Iroquois West/Crescent-Iroquois on Thursday.
The Blue Devil pitching staff gave up only three hits with winner Tuff Elson getting eight strikeouts, Asa Ray getting two strikeouts and Dawson Dodd getting four strikeouts.
Elson and Amani Stanford each had two hits and a RBI and Dodd and Drake Nelson each had one RBI.
Oakwood 3, Casey-Westfield 0
FITHIAN — With strong pitching from Travis Tiernan, the Oakwood baseball team shutout Casey-Westfield 3-0 on Thursday.
Tiernan had 12 strikeouts and allowed only one hit for the Comets, while Dalton Hobick and Griffin Trees each had an RBI.
The Comets will face Unity on Monday.
Tri-Valley 14, Hoopeston Area 3
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area baseball team could not keep up with Tri-Valley on offense in a 14-3 loss on Thursday.
Derek Drayer had three hits and a RBI for the Cornjerkers.
Charleston 12, Westville 2
CHARLESTON — The Westville baseball team found themselves down 6-0 after two innings and could not recover on Thursday in a 12-2 loss to Charleston.
Cade Schaumburg and Bryce Burnett each had one RBI for the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox took the loss and Ethan McMasters had five strikeouts in relief.
The Tigers will face LeRoy today.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westville 8, Danville 0
WESTVILLE — The Westville softball team rebounded from a loss to Tuscola on Tuesday to beat Danville 8-0 on Wednesday.
Abby Sabalaskey gave up only one hit and had 15 strikeouts on the mound for the Tigers, while Rylee Jones had two RBIs, Desi Darnell had two singles and a RBI, Aubrie Jenkins had a RBI and Lydia Gondzur had two hits.
Ciera Beith took the loss for the Vikings in their season opener with two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings while Saige Keller had six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
A-P 10, Geo-RF 0
POTOMAC — The Armstrong-Potomac softball team had 10 hits as they beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10-0 on Thursday.
Denley Heller had six strikeouts and only gave up two hits for the Trojans on the mound and hit a two-run home run at the plate. Cami Saltsgaver had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, Faith Cline had two RBIs, Laney Duden and Ellie Cooper each had one RBI and Carlyn Crozier had three hits.
Jaiden Stelzer and Lilli Hutson each had one hit for the Buffaloes, while Bailee Whittaker had five strikeouts on the mound.
Rantoul 4, Hoopeston Area 3
RANTOUL — The Hoopeston Area softball team took a 4-3 loss to Rantoul on Thursday.
Maddie Barnes took the loss for the Cornjerkers and had two hits and two RBIs and Alexa Bailey had one RBI.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Charleston 2, Danville 0
DECATUR — Aniya Parker had five saves in goal, but the Vikings ended the St. Teresa Tournament with an 0-3 record.
Danville will try to regroup on Monday against Mount Zion.
