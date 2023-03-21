BUFFALO — After playing for the Miami Dolphins last season, Danville native Trent Sherfield will be staying in the AFC East.
Sherfield signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills to join a team that has gone to at least the divisional round of the AFC playoffs the last three years.
Sherfield had 30 catches for 417 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Dolphins, which was his best season statistically.
PREP BASEBALL
Westville 8, Paris 6
PARIS — Westville scored four runs in the top of the sixth to get win the battle of the Tigers.
Drew Wichtowski had two hits with a home run and three RBIs for Westville, while Cade Schaumburg had two RBIs and Ethan McMasters had three hits and a RBI.
The Tigers will play Unity today.
St. Thomas More 8, Hoopeston Area 3
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers lost out to the Sabers on Monday.
Keygan Field had a RBI for Hoopeston Area, while Grant Morgan had two stolen bases.
Oakwood 6, Unity 6
OAKWOOD — The Comets scored two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings, but could only salvage a tie with the Rockets.
Dalton Hobick had three hits and a RBI for Oakwood, while Josh Ruch had two RBIs and Gabe Powell and Brody Taflinger each had one RBI.
The Comets will host Danville today.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westville 16, Heritage 0
BROADLANDS — Abby Sabalaskey pitched a three-inning perfect game as the Tigers cruised to a win.
Lilly Kiesel had a home run and four RBIs for Westville, while Madison Jones and Karma Chism each had three RBIs, Ariel Clarkston and Mia Lane each had two RBIs and Laney Cook and McKynze Carico each had one RBI.
Salt Fork 19, Oakwood 1
OAKWOOD — Karlie McGee got the win in her first start as the Storm beat the Comets.
Kailey Frischkorn had four RBIs for Salt Fork, whiel McGee, Kendyl Hurt and Alexa Jamison each had three RBIs and Karlie Cain each had two RBIs.
Gracie Enos had the lone RBI for Oakwood.
The Storm will play Tri-County on Wednesday, while the Comets will play Fisher on Wednesday.
Hoopeston Area 13, Donovan 2
Alexa Bailey had four RBIs as the Cornjerkers cruised past Donovan.
Macy Warner had three hits and two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Jersey Cundiff had two hits and two RBIs.
PREP TRACK
Local teams compete at Armer
CHAMPAIGN — The Danville boys and girls track teams each finished in the top 10 in Saturday's Gene Armer Invitational.
The boys team was fifth as Matthew Thomas broke a school record in the pole vault with a vault of 4.53m to win the event and also won the 60 meter hurdles in 8.45 seconds.
Davari Boyd was fourth in the long jump (6.31m) and fifth in the triple jump (12.52m) for the Vikings, while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow was fourth in the high jump (1.84m), Antuan Lee was seventh in the 60 meter dash (7.16) and Kaden Young was eighth in the 200 (23.71).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Michael Hackman was second in the 200 (22.67) and fifth in the 60 dash (7.11) while the 800 relay team of Hackman, Damien Allison, Gavin High and Murphy McCool was fifth (1:35.28).
Salt Fork was also in the meet with Garrett Taylor taking third at 16.95m.
In the girls meet, the Vikings were sixth as Nickiya Shields won the triple jump (11.01m) and was second in the 60 hurdles (9.36), Allison Thompson was fifth in the 1,600 (5:40), Neveah Jones was sixth in the high jump (1.47) and Chazari Cooks was eighth in the 60 dash (8.33). The 800 relay team of Shields, Cooks, Aniyah Reynolds and Da'Sani Lewis was second (1:51.85)
Macie Russell was third in the 800 for Salt Fork (2:28.16) and teammate Callaway Cox was fourth in the long jump (4.45m). Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman's Haley Carlton was third in the pole Vault (2.90) and Westville's Maddison Appl was eighth in the triple jump (9.31m) and Lilly Meeker was ninth in the shot put (9.04m).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.