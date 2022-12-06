VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central wrestling team hosted its round-robin tournament on Saturday that included three local teams.
One of those teams, Seeger, was able to win the team title with 5-0 record and four individual champions in Kayden Stonebreaker (106 pounds), Brody Ashbee (152), Trae Lanham (195) and Ryley Nern (285).
North Vermillion was second at 4-1 with Aden Rangel (120), Andrew Botner (145), Landon Baker (182) and Aiden Hinchee (220) winning individual crowns.
Fountain Central took fifth and had two champions in Dallas Simmons (126) and Waylon Frazee (132).
Fountain Central will travel to Seeger on Thursday while North Vermillion will go to the North Putnam Tournament on Saturday.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Clifton Central 46, Hoopeston Area 41
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers held tough with Clifton Central, but could not get the win at home on Saturday.
Anthony Zamora and Preston VanDeVeer each had nine points for Hoopeston Area, while Kendrick Sigerill had eight points and 11 rebounds and Owen Root also had eight points.
The Cornjerkers will play St. Joseph-Ogden today.
Covington 56, Faith Christian 38
COVINGTON, Ind. — After losing to Covenant Christian on Friday, the Trojans rebounded on Saturday with a win over the Eagles at home.
Coye Ferguson led Covington with 20 points, while Austin Stein had 15 and Duncan Keller and Dane Gerling each had nine points. Ferguson had six rebounds and five steals, and Keller and Karver Fye each had seven rebounds and three assists.
The Trojans will travel to Western Boone today.
Riverton Parke 51, N. Vermillion 46
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Falcons lost in the consolation game of the Banks of the Wabash Tournament on Saturday.
In the title game, South Vermillion beat Parke Heritage 67-55.
North Vermillion will go on the road to face Traders Point Christian on Friday.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Geo-RF 38, Milford 30
GEORGETOWN — Kendall Roberts had 17 points with 10 steals as the Buffaloes beat the Bearcats.
Bryleigh Collom and Sydney Spesard each had six points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Addi Spesard had three points and nine rebounds.
Brynlee Wright had 20 points for Milford, while Hunter Mowrey added 10.
Salt Fork 46, A-P 13
CATLIN — Alexa Jamison had 14 points as the Storm cruised past the Trojans.
Macie Russell had 13 points for Salt Fork, while Kendyl Hurt had eight and Brylie Smith added six.
Gigi Mulvaney had four points to lead Armstrong-Potomac.
Benton Central 43, Seeger 40
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots lost their first game of the season to Benton Central on Saturday.
Aubry Cole and Paige Laffoon had 11 points for Seeger with Laffoon getting six rebounds and five assists and Rylea Wetz had nine points and 11 rebounds.
The Patriots will try to regroup today against Fountain Central.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 79, Illinois Valley 67
DANVILLE — Down 39-37 at halftime, the Jaguars would outscore Illinois Valley 42-28 in the second half to get the win on Saturday.
Dameriz Merriweather had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Danville Area Community College, while Ryan Caddell had 16 points, Kendall Taylor had 11 points and seven rebounds, Stephen Atkinson ahd 10 points and Ramalle Arnold added seven points.
The Jaguars will face Prairie State College today.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 96, Illinois Valley 48
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars scored at least 20 points in the first three quarters in getting the win on Saturday.
Nevaeh Reaves had 15 points to lead Danville Area Community College, while Alexus Mobley and Candela Nevares each had 13 points, Maria Dobany had12, Hayla Freer had 11, Keiara Gregory had nine and Tannah Ceader and Brianna Hamilton each had seven. Ceader had six rebounds and Hamilton had six assists.
Indiana 65, Illinois 61
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Illini fought hard with the No. 5 Hoosiers but fell short on the road on Sunday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Makira Cook had a career-high 33 points for Illinois with 20 points in the second half. Adalia McKenzie had nine points, 11 rebounds and two steals, Kendball Bostic had eight points and 14 rebounds and Genesis Bryant had six points.
Mackenzie Holmes had 23 points for the Hoosiers, while Chloe Moore-McNeil had 13 points, Sydney Parrish had 12 points and10 rebounds and Yarden Garzon had nine points.
The Illini are 7-2 and will host Rutgers on Wednesday.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats go 0-3 for weekend
DANVILLE — In the first weekend action for new Vermilion County Bobcats coach Chris Blaisius, the team had two close defeats in three games.
The Bobcats started the weekend on Friday with a 4-3 loss to the Peoria Rivermen. Vermilion County had a 2-1 lead after the first period, but could not hold on to that lead.
TJ Sneath and Gianni Vitali scored in the first period for Vermilion County, while Aaron Ryback scored the last goal of the game in the third period. Vadim Vasjokin had two assists, while Ryback, Peter DiMartino each had one assist and Brett Epp had 35 saves in goal.
In Saturday's game, the Rivermen scored the first seven goals of the game in a 8-1 win. DiMartino scored the lone goal for the Bobcats with Chase DiBari and Matt O'Shaugnessy each getting one assist. Epp had six saves and Sean Kuhn added 27 saves.
On Sunday, the Bobcats battled to tie the Evansville Thunderbolts in the third period, but would lose the game 4-3. Justin Portillo, DiMartino and O'Shaugnessy each had one goal and DiBari, O'Shaugnessy, Vasjokin, Ryback, Vitali and Sneath each had one assists and Kuhn had 33 saves.
The Bobcats will hit the road Friday to play the Thunderbolts again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.