BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Seeger's Hadessah Austin and Paige Laffoon each competed among the best in Indiana at the IHSAA Girls State Track Meet at Indiana University on Saturday.
Austin took 10th in the 3,200 meter run in a time of 10 minutes, 57.54 seconds for the Patriots, while Laffoon was 17th in the high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 4 inches.
GOLF
Snoeberger finishes Open qualifier
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Seeger product and Purdue University golfer Peyton Snoeberger ended action in an U.S. Open qualifying tournament on Monday.
Snoeberger shot a 75 in Monday's second round after an 72 in Sunday's first round and it put him out of the cut to make the U.S. Open.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Rice, Hardy on College Football Ballot
CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois football great Simeon Rice and Kevin Hardy were selected to the College Football Hall of Fame 2024 ballot.
Hardy was a 1995 Butkus Award winner and consensus First Team All-American with 105 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and three interceptions. He was a Two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection who helped Illini to two bowl berths
Rice was a two-time First Team All-American and three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection ... Holds conference and school record for career sacks (44.5) and Illini record for career tackles for loss (69)
This year's ballot features 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks.
Eighteen former Illini are currently enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, with linebacker Dana Howard (2018) and defensive tackle Moe Gardner (2022) as the most recent inductees. Howard and Gardner joined 16 previously selected Fighting Illini in the hall of fame, including college football legends Red Grange (inducted 1951) and Dick Butkus (inducted 1983).
The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024, with specific details to be announced in the future. The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
