WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Both the Seeger boys and girls teams were in the lead at the Bi-County Meet on Thursday before weather slowed it down.
Ethan Hernandez won the 100 meter dash (10.9 seconds) for Seeger in the boys meet, while Ethan Guminski won the 1,600 run (5:14), Cody Waling won the 110 hurdles (16.2) and the 3,200 relay team of Konner Brenner, John Puterbaugh, Tucker Herndon and Nathan Odle won in 9:42.
Covington was in second as Bradley Lewsader won in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), while Nick Ferati won the long jump (19-9) and was part of the 400 relay team that includes Bieron Saliji, Austin Bechtold and Averey Powell won in 48.9 seconds.
Fountain Central was third with Caven Brown winning the shot put (37-5) and the discus (105-5) for the Mustangs.
In the girls meet, Paige Laffoon won the high jump(4-10) and long jump (16 7 1/2) for the Patriots, while Saige Knosp won the shot put (33-6 3/4) and discus (100-1), Hayden Frodge won the 1,600 (6:35) and the 400 relay team of Kaitlynn Shirley, Areria Hansen, Emily Smith and Sidnee Atwood won in 57.3, and the 3,200 team of Emily Greene, Caleigh Purcell, Hadessah Austin and Emma Hays won in 11:47.
Covington was in second with Ashlynn Livengood winning the 100 hurdles (17.6) and Fountain Central was in third with Brailey Hoagland winning the 100 meter dash (12.2).
The meet will finish up next Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
Schlarman 6, Iroquois West 5
DANVILLE — Miles Crosby hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Hilltoppers the win.
Jerrius Atkinson had two hits and three stolen bases for Schlarman Academy.
Westville 9, A-P 1
WESTVILLE — The Tigers were down 1-0 early, but would easily come back to get the win over the Trojans.
Landon Haurez had three hits and two RBIs for Westville, while Kamden Maddox and Zach Russell had two hits and two RBIs, Drew Wichtowski had two hits and a RBI and Easton Barney and Matthew Darling each had one RBI.
Nathan Rogers had two hits, while Gavin Parkerson had the lone RBI for the Trojans.
Westville was coming off a 13-3 win over South Vermillion on Thursday.
Wichtowski had two hits with a home run and two RBIs for Westville, while Darling had two hits and two RBIs, Cade Schaumburg had three hits and a RBI, Jace Smith had two RBIs, Maddox had a RBI, Haurez had three hits and Barney had two hits.
Geo-RF 12, Cissna Park 2
GEORGETOWN — The Buffaloes rolled to a six-inning win over Cissna Park.
Jackson Pratt had three RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Cameron Steinbaugh, Jase Latoz and Brayden Nale each had two hits with Steinbaugh getting three stolen bases and Ryley Heck had one RBI.
The Buffaloes will play Arthur-Lovington today.
Covington 5, W. Lafayette 2
W. LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Trojans had nine hits as they got the win on the road against the Red Devils.
Conlan Moore, Karver Fye and Dane Gerling each had two hits and a RBI for Covington, who was coming off a 2-2 tie with Milford on Thursday.
Moore had a solo home run and Dane Gerling had a RBI for Covington, while Chase Clutteur and Max Cook each had an RBI and Adin Portwood had two hits for Milford.
PREP SOFTBALL
Salt Fork 5, Oakwood 0
CATLIN — Kendyl Hurt had nine strikeouts and gave up only four hits as the Storm shutout the Comets.
Hurt also had three hits with a triple and three RBIs for Salt Fork, while Macie Russell had two hits and one RBI and Karli McGee had a RBI.
Bella Bradford had two hits for the Comets with a triple.
Westville 15, A-P 0
ARMSTRONG — Abby Sabalaskey had nine strikeouts in pitching a one-hitter as the Tigers won in four innings.
Jazmyn Bennett, Karma Chism and Lilly Kiesel each had three hits with Bennett and Chizm each getting four RBIs, while Madison Jones ahd two RBIs, Laney Cook had two hits and one RBI and Kiesel, Ariel Clarkston and McKynze Carico each had one RBI.
The Tigers were coming off a 12-2 loss to Charleston on Thursday. Tinlee Zaayer had a RBI for the Tigers, while Bennett had a double and Sabalaskey and Cook each scored a run.
The Tigers will play Milford on Monday.
BHRA 11, Watseka 4
WATSEKA — Addie Wallace had a home run and three RBIs as the Blue Devils beat the Warriors.
Ava Acton had three hits with a RBI for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Ella Myers had four hits and four runs scored and Draycee Nelson had three hits with a double.
Hoopeston Area 10, Milford 9
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers used every hit they could to beat the Bearcats.
Alexa Bailey, Jersey Cundiff and Tobi West each had two hits and two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Aubreyana Inman had two hits and a RBI, Kayla Recker had two RBIs, Melina Vogel had four hits, Macy Warner added three hits and winning pitcher Maddie Barnes had two hits.
Geo-RF 12, Chrisman 3
GEORGETOWN — The Buffaloes had nine hits as they beat the Cardinals at home.
Jordan Silvey had three hits and two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Aubrey Roberson had two RBIs, Sophia Loucks and Kylie-jo Miller each had one RBI and Payton McComas had three hits.
The Buffaloes were coming off a 5-0 win over Tri-County on Thursday as Silvey pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts
Loucks had two RBIs for the Buffaloes, while McComas, Kaydence Kraus and Knight each had one hit.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Fountain Central 185, S. Vermillion 192
ATTICA, Ind. — Wes Jackson won medalist honors with a 41 as the Mustangs won their first match of the season.
Jaylin Payne had a 44, while Kam Krug had a 45, Ayden Donaldson shot a 55 and Lincoln Hoffa had a 64.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC 8, Marian JV 7
INDIANAPOLIS — The Danville Area Community College baseball team jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning and ended up winning 8-0 over the Marian University Junior Varsity on Thursday.
Logan Elsbury and Owen Krichenstein combined on the mound to give up only five hits and had five strikeouts for the Jaguars, while Isaiah Ruch and Lucas Coyl each had a home run and two RBIs, Kody Morton had two hits and two RBIs and Adam Evans had three hits with a triple and a RBI.
The Jaguars will play the Franklin University JV on Wednesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
DACC splits with ICC
DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College softball team lost the first game to Illinois Central College 5-4 on Wednesday, but rallied for an 8-0 win in the second game.
Kyleigh Weller had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Jaguars in the first game, while Rylee Richey had two RBIs and Danielle Shuey had two hits.
In the second game, Weller gave up only three hits with six strikeouts on the mound and had a home run and two RBIs, while Richey had a home run and two RBIs, Beth Pavy had a RBI and Ashlynn McPeak had two hits.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Butler heads to Valpo
VALPARAISO, Ind. — Danville native Kylen Butler is coming a little closer to home for the next basketball season.
Butler was named the special assistant to new Valparaiso University head coach Roger Powell, Jr. on Wednesday.
Butler had spent the last two seasons as the Director of Recruiting for Bryce Drew's staff at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.
“My previous relationship with Coach Powell was a big factor in my decision to come to Valpo,” Butler said. “The opportunity to be a part of restoring this program’s proud tradition is exciting. It was a lot of alignment and a lot of prayer that led me to realize this was the right move for my career.”
Butler will be part of the staff for the first season under Powell, who starred at the University of Illinois.
