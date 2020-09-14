ATTICA, Ind. — For the second year in a row, the Seeger Lady Patriots have claimed the Wabash River Conference championship.
Seeger led by medalist Emily Bowen claimed the title by 14 shots over South Vermillion (435-449), while Covington (470) was third, Parke Heritage (471) was fourth and Fountain Central (488) took fifth.
Bowen opened her round with a 46 on the front nine and closed it out with a 50, to earn the medalist honors by one stroke over Jocelyn Kerr of Attica and two shots over Allison Schawitsch of South Vermillion. Seeger’s Joey Salts was fourth with a 105.
BHRA wins triangular
DANVILLE — Senior Rance Bryant shot a 4-over 39 on Monday to lead the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils to a win over Westville and Salt Fork in a trinagular event at Harrison Park Golf Course.
The Blue Devils finished with a team score of 184 as their top four golfer all shot under 50 on Monday with Leighton Meeker shooting a 47, followed by Izaiah Lusk and Carson Darby each with 49s.
Westville, which was second with a score of 191, was led by Jack Duensing with 46; while Salt Fork was third with a score of 218 and the top golfer for the Storm was Brody Althaus with a 50.
Donovan 209 Hoopeston 220
ROSSVILLE — Dalton Anderson earn medalist honors with a 48 as the Wildcats defeated the Cornjerkers on Monday at Hubbard Trail.
Ben Brown had the low score for Hoopeston Area with a 53, while Trevor Swartz and Wyatt Eisenmann each shot 54s.
Danville teams take 2nd at Olney
OLNEY — Micah McGuire and Erin Houpt respective led the Danville boys and the Danville girls cross country teams to second-place finishes on Saturday in Olney.
McGuire with a time of 16 minutes, 43 seconds finished fifth behind three runners from Olney and a runner from Lawrenceville. Tyler Suprenant was 11th in a time of 17:31.
Houpt, who is in her first season of cross country, was fourth in the girls race with a time of 20:25. Allison Thompson (22:04) and Anna Stanley (22:15) were eighth and ninth respectively for the Lady Vikings.
Fountain Central 5 Seeger 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs won all five matches in straight sets to remain unbeaten in Wabash River Conference actions.
Cody Linville, playing No. 2 singles for Fountain Central, won 6-0, 6-0 in his match, while Carson Eberly earned a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles.
Trojans claim Bi-County title
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Covington claimed titles at both No. 1 and 2 singles along with the championship at No. 1 doubles on the way to winning the Bi-County title over Fountain Central.
The Trojans finished with 15 points, the Mustangs were second with 11, followed by Seeger in third with 5 and Attica was fourth with 4.
Calvin Springer claimed the championship at No. 1 singles defeating Carson Eberly of Fountain Central, 6-3, 6-2; while Evan Norton won the No. 2 singles title with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Reed Goodwin of Attica.
In the championship match at No. 1 doubles, Covington’s team of Myles Potter and Nolan Potter defeated Seeger’s team of Drew Holland and Logan McFatridge, 6-3, 6-2.
Sawyer Keeling of Fountain Central won the title at No. 3 singles, while Fountain Central’s team of Brayden Prickett and Koby Wolf won the title at No. 2 doubles.
Danville 7 St. Thomas More 1
CHAMPAIGN — After splitting the first two sets at No. 1 singles, Danville’s Lexi Ellis pulled out a victory over Maddy Swisher of St. Thomas More with a 10-7 third-set tiebreaker.
“That’s a very impressive win for Lexi Ellis,’’ said Danville coach Kathy Houpt.
Getting wins in both singles and doubles for the Vikings were Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Brooklyn Behrens and CiCi Brown.
Schlarman 6 St.Joe-Ogden 3
DANVILLE — In what is believed to be its first-ever match, the Schlarman Academy Hilltoppers defeated the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans.
Maya Jenny and Taylor Fowler led the way for Schlarman. Jenny was a straight sets winner at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0; while Fowler won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. That duo combined to win at No. 1 doubles 8-0.
Also winning at singles and doubles for Schlarman was Suzi Sermersheim.
Terre Haute South 3 Covington 1
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Naia Pettit had 9 kills and 17 digs but it wasn’t enough as the Covington Trojans fell against Terre Haute South on Monday night.
Covington is 7-4 on the season.
