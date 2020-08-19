ATTICA, Ind. — With three members on the All Bi-County team, Seeger won the Bi-County girls golf meet on Tuesday at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Emily Bowen and Jaci Halsema each had a 56 for Seeger, while Joey Salts had a 57 as the Patriots had a total of 232.
Covington took second at 243 and was led by Audra Galloway, who held on to clinch fifth place overall in a playoff.
Fountain Central was third at 250 and Attica did not have a team score, but Jocelyn Kerr picked up medalist honors for the Red Ramblers.
PREP VOLLEYBALL Covington 3, N. Montgomery 0
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Trojans started the season off right with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-16 win over North Montgomery.
Nai’a Pettit had 15 kills for Covington, while Holly Linville had eight kills, two blocks and five aces and Karsyn Engle had 30 assists and three aces.
The Trojans will host Seeger on Thursday.
Seeger 3, Tri-County 0
WOLCOTT, Ind. — Riley Shrader had five kills, three blocks and four aces as the Patriots won their opener 25-14, 25-10, 25-11.
Avery Cole had nine kills for Seeger, while Paige Laffoon and Aubrey Cole each had five kills and Sophia Ashby had 23 assists and three kills.
PREP BOYS GOLF Milford wins meet
WATSEKA — The Bearcats got past Salt Fork and Cissna Park in a triangular meet at Shewami Golf Course.
CJ VanHoveln won medalist honors for Milford with a 43 while teammate Salym Estes had a 48.
The Storm ended up third in the meet with a 214.
The Bearcat girls team defeated Cissna Park as Anna Hagen shot a 54 for Milford.
PREP BOYS TENNIS Fountain Central 4, Crawfordsville 1
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Mustangs started the season off with a win against the Athenians.
The doubles teams of Carson Eberly and CJ Yager and Sawyer Keeling and Brayden Pickett each won for Fountain Central, while Cody Linville and Jacob Keeling each won in singles.
The Mustangs will have their home opener today against McCutcheon.
