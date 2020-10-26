NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — Making the state tournament has been the goal all season for the Seeger girls cross country team.
A year ago, the Patriots finished 17th in the New Prairie Semi-State and returned a majority of those runners to fuel their thoughts of making the IHSAA State Meet in Terre Haute, Ind.
On the way to Saturday’s semi-state, Seeger claimed both the sectional and regional titles, the latter being a first-time in school history.
The Patriots came up with a great performance with an eight-place finish in the team standings, but only the top six advance to this weekend’s state meet at the Gibson Cross Country Championship Course in Terre Haute.
Chesterton won the semi-state title with 110 points, followed by Valparaiso (143), Lake Central (159), Warsaw (162), Culver Academies (172) and Wheeler (190) for the final qualifying spot. West Lafayette (191) finished seventh just missing state and Seeger (216) was eighth.
While the Patriots will not have a team at this weekend’s state meet, junior Jennifer Romero will make her second straight appearance in the state meet. Her 12th-place finish in a time of 19 minutes, 21.2 seconds was good to secure the eighth of 10 individual spots.
Rounding out the Seeger lineup on Saturday was freshman Hadessah Austin (20:18.2) in 40th, senior Libby Smith (20:30.1) in 52nd, sophomore Nataleigh Yarborough (20:56.2) in 78th, Allison High (20:58.7) in 80th, sophomore Avah Watson (22:12.7) in 142nd and junior Leah Kirkpatrick (24:08.3) in 169th.
Also running in Saturday’s semi-state was Covington junior Bailey Duncan, who finished 101st in a time of 21:15.4.
In the boys semi-state race on Saturday, Seeger senior Kolton Pearson (17:49.4) finishing 107th while senior Thomas Odle (18:01.9) was 126th.
Thompson advances for Vikings
TAYLORVILLE — Danville sophomore Allison Thompson continued her success in cross country on Saturday at the IHSA Class 2A Taylorville Regional.
Thompson qualified for her second straight sectional meet with a 14th-place finish at the Christian County Fairgrounds. Thompson’s time was 20 minutes, 37.5 seconds.
The Vikings finished ninth in the team standings with senior Erin Houpt (21:18.8) finishing 31st, followed by Anayzel Ortiz-Pinacho (23:02.3) in 48th, Kaity Parker (23:05.7) in 49th, Anna Stanley (23:08.5) in 50th, Halee Thomas (23:55.0) in 53rd and Kyra Dudley (24:46.1) in 57th.
Mahomet-Seymour won the team title while Elizabeth Sims of the Bulldogs won the individual title.
On the boys side, Danville freshman Micah McGuire was the top finisher for the Vikings, taking 32nd in a time of 17:27.7.
Danville was 10th in the team standings. Rounding out the lineup for the Vikings were freshman Nolan Spangler (18:20.7) in 54th, junior Tyler Surprenant (18:35.8) in 57th, junior Michael Compton (19:01.4) in 62nd, junior Moise York (19:51.1) in 69th and sophomore Evan Vrenburgh (20:09.5) in 71st.
Taylorville’s Chris Cherry was the individual champion, while Mahomet-Seymour claimed the team title.
Pickett qualifies for sectional
MANTENO — Hoopeston Area’s Allison Pickett made it three for three on Saturday when she qualified for the Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Sectional.
Pickett, a junior, finished 26th in the Kankakee Bishop McNamara Regional in a time of 22 minutes, 9.34 seconds, earning the fifth and final qualifying spot for the sectional meet. Teammate Tobi West (25:44.71) was 61st.
Carlyn Crozier was the top finisher for Armstrong-Potomac, taking 56th (25:08.74), followed by Gracie Gordon (25:24.55) taking 58th and Mattie Kennel (26:21.90) was 65th.
Trixie Johnson of Paxton-Buckley-Loda was the individual winner, while Joliet Catholic claimed the team title.
In the boys race, Armstrong-Potomac junior Luke Gordon was the top local finisher, placing 39th in a time of 18:12.23.
The Trojans were ninth in the team standings. Eli Kennel (19:14.23) was 61st, Joshua Goulding (19:19.16) was 62nd, Ethan Rabb (20:05.12) was 67th and Donavan Gudauskas (22:32.27) finished 76th.
Hoopeston Area’s Michael Helmuth (18:38.41) was 52nd.
Herscher’s Drew Rogers, the defending state champion, won the individual race and the Tigers claimed the team title.
Johnson moves on for Cardinals
CHRISMAN — Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Eli Johnson earned the fifth and final qualifying spot in Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A Chrisman Regional cross country meet.
Johnson finished 20th in a time of 18 minutes, 00.5 seconds and will advance to the Decatur St. Teresa Sectional this Saturday.
Nick Zwilling of Newton was the individual winner, while Effingham St. Anthony won the team title.
In the girls race, Hana Gillaspie was the top finisher for Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, taking 37th in a time of 23:14.1, while Lindsay Franz (24:02.9) was 49th.
Marshall won the girls team title and Marshall’s Brooklyn Bender was the girls individual winner.
PREP SWIMMING Hunter, Porter have big days
CHAMPAIGN — Salt Fork’s Hazelyn Hunter finished in the top-seven in three events at Saturday’s IHSA Champaign Central Sectional swim meet at the Unit 5 Pool.
Hunter’s best finish was a fourth in 100-yard freestyle event to go along with a sixth in the 100 breaststroke and a seventh in the 50 freestyle. She accounted for 27 points, which was good enough for 11th in the team standings.
Danville, which finished eighth with 37 points, was led by Natalie Porter, who placed in four events for the Vikings.
Porter’s best finish was a fourth in the 200 individual medley. She also had an eighth in the 100 free along with ninth-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Other multiple place winners for Danville were Amelia Burgin, who was seventh in the 200 freestyle, 11th in the 100 backstroke and 12 in the 50 freestyle, and Ella Rogers, who was 11th in the 500 freestyle and 12th in the 200 freestyle.
