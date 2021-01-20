MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Seeger girls team had a major start and cruised to a 67-28 win over Riverton Parke on Wednesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Aubry Cole had 26 points with 15 of them in the first quarter as the Patriots had a 24-4 first quarter lead and a 45-14 halftime lead. Addison Shrader had 12 points, while Macy Kerr had nine points and Allison High added six.
The Patriots will play West Lafayette Harrison today.
N. Vermillion 34, S. Vermillion 20
CLINTON, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team won its fourth straight game on Tuesday night, defeating South Vermillion 34-20 in a Wabash River Conference contest.
Senior McKenzie Crowder and junior Cami Pearman shared game-high scoring honors as they each finished with 11 points. Junior Ava Martin just missed double figures as she had 9 for the Falcons, who improved to 9-5 overall and 3-2 in the WRC.
Hannah Ping came off the bench to lead the Wildcats with 10 points.
North Vermillion travels to Covington on Thursday for a 6 p.m. (Eastern) contest with the Trojans.
Crawfordsville 47, Covington 41
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington girls basketball team snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday night, but the Trojans came up short in their effort for a winning streak on Tuesday.
Covington opened the week with a 54-35 triumph over Attica on Monday, but Tuesday, Crawfordsville made six 3-pointers on its way to a 47-41 victory.
The Trojans, who had only one made 3-pointer, were led in scoring by Shiann Haymaker with a game-high 20 points, while Lily Hacquet chipped in with 12.
The Athenians had three players reach double digits as Olivia Reed had a team-high 14, followed by Shea Williamson with 12 and Lydia McCarty contributed 11.
Covington will host North Vermillion in a Wabash River Conference contest on Thursday night.
Mustangs get two wins
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Jason Matthews and Willie Frazee each recorded a pair of pins to lead Fountain Central to wins over Benton Central (36-18) and Crawfordsville (36-24) on Tuesday night.
Matthews wrestling at 132 pounds needed just 1 minute and 48 seconds to get his two falls, while Willie Frazee got his two pins in 5:42.
Other wrestlers that went 2-0 for the Mustangs were Waylon Frazee (120), Michael Strawhorn (138), Jordan Melvin (160), Steven Romero (195) and Matthew Alexander (220).
Waylon Frazee and Strawhorn got a pins in the win over Benton Central to go along with forfeits against Crawfordsville.
Falcons split dual meet
ROACHDALE, Ind. — Landon Baker recorded pins in both of his matches at 145 pounds as North Vermillion defeated South Putnam in one dual while falling to North Putnam in another dual on Tuesday night.
Other wrestlers that went 2-0 for the Falcons were Wyatt Walters (106 pounds), Mason Lawlyes (138), and Aiden Hinchee (170).
Hinchee had a pin in his match against North Putnam to with a forfeit, while Walters and Lawlyes each received a pair of forfeits.
North Vermillion defeated South Putnam 36-24, while losing 45-24 against North Putnam.
