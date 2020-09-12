WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team won their first Wabash River Conference game of the season on Friday with a 48-8 win over Riverton Parke.
Owen Snedeker passed for 233 yards and two touchdown passes to Khal Stephen. Stephen caught the first score of the game on a 37-yard pass and caught the last score of the first half on a 15-yard pass.
Snedeker also led the Patriots in rushing with 85 yards and a touchdown, while Brock Thomason had 79 yards, Scott Smith had 61 yards and two touchdowns, Payton Martin ran for 43 yards and a touchdowns and Hunter Thomas had a 6-yard touchdown run.
Stephen had six catches for 126 yards,while Rayce Carr had three catches for 57 yards and Thomason had a catch for 38 yards.
The Patriots are 2-1 and 1-0 in the WRC and will play Covington next week.
Linton-Stockton 52, N. Vermillion 7
LINTON, Ind. — The Falcons continued their early season struggle on the road against Linton-Stockton.
North Vermillion is 0-4 overall and will stay on the road next week to play Riverton Parke.
BHRA second in meet
ONARGA — Rance Bryant had a 39 as the Blue Devils took second to Iroquois West in a meet with Hoopeston Area at Shagbark Country Club.
Nick Garmon had a 40 for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, who had a 172, while Leighton Meeker scored a 44 and Issac Tabels added a 49.
Nic Hofer and Ben Brown each had a 47 for the Cornjerkers, while Trevor Swartz had a 53 and Kayden Wallace, Owen Johnson and Wyatt Eisenmann each had a 54.
Ryan Tilstra had a 36 for medalist honors for Iroquois West, who won with a score of 167.
Fountain Central 4, Covington 1
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Carson Eberly, Cody Linville and Brent Myers each had a win in singles as the Mustangs wrapped up a match that began on Sept. 1
Sawyer Keeling and Brayden Pritchett won in doubles for Fountain Central, who is 7-1 and 2-0 in the Wabash River Conference.
The doubles team of Myles and Nolan Potter teamed up to get the only win for Covington.
The match completed a fundraiser for the Evan McTagertt Scholarship Fund and the Levi McTagertt Trust Fund. The teams raised $2,370 that will be divided evenly.
Both teams return to action today at the Bi-County Tournament.
Volunteers needed for scramble
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington High School Athletic Department needs volunteers for its second annual golf scramble on Sept. 20.
Covington needs approximately 25 volunteers to work gaming holes out on the course, work registration at noon, help set-up late in the morning and to sell 50/50 tickets.
Volunteers will also get a t-shirt and a hot meal for the event, which will take place at Rivercrest Golf Course from noon to 5 p.m. eastern time.
If interested, contact Covington athletics director Trent McCormick at mcormickt@covington.k12.in.us. In addition to name and contact information, please provide a desired t-shirt size.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.