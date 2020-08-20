WEST LEBANON, Ind. — In a year where teams who have played were halted by quarantine, the Seeger football team joined the list on Wednesday.
The Patriots were told that their season opener on Friday against Parke Heritage was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns leading to a quarantine of the entire team.
“We have been quarantined and we will take all necessary precautions,” Seeger head coach Herb King said. “We are disappointed that we are not going to play on Friday and we are just going to ride through this.”
Fountain Central 3, McCutcheon 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The doubles teams of Carson Eberly and CJ Yager and Sawyer Keeling and Carter Merryman each won as the Mustangs won their home opener.
Jacob Keeling won in singles for Fountain Central, who will host Southmont on Monday.
