ATTICA, Ind. — For the second consecutive season, the Seeger Lady Patriots claimed an outright Wabash River Conference title with a 73-13 triumph over the Attica Red Ramblers.
Seeger, which improved to 14-2 overall and 7-0 in the WRC, has now won 18 straight conference games.
Sophomore Aubry Cole led the Patriots with a game-high 26 points, while freshman Addison Shrader, sophomore Macy Kerr and sophomore Paige Laffoon also scored in double figures with 10 points each.
Up next for Seeger is the IHSAA Class 2A Sectional at Fountain Central. The Patriots will play the host Mustangs in the second game on Tuesday.
Fountain Central 52 Riverton Parke 11
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — Fountain Central junior Jerzi Hershberger had a game-high 12 assists to go along with 8 points as the Mustangs capped the regular season with a 52-11 victory over the Riverton Parke Panthers.
The benefactors of Hershberger’s exploits were junior Larissa Bowes, senior Gracie Foxworthy and senior Dakota Borman. That trio combined for 40 points with Bowers leading the way with 16, Foxworthy had 14 and Borman chipped in with 10.
Fountain Central improved to 13-6 overall and 4-3 in the Wabash River Conference with the victory and the Mustangs, winners of eight of their final nine games, will play the Seeger Patriots on Tuesday in the IHSAA Class 2A sectional at Fountain Central.
Start times changes
COVINGTON, Ind. — Today’s boys basketball game between South Newton and Covington has been moved forward two hours and will start at 4 p.m. (Eastrern).
Additionally the girl/boy doubleheader between North Newton and North Vermillion has also been moved up two hours. The girls game will tip off at noon (Eastern) with the boys contest starting around 1:30 p.m.
Penn State 80 Illinois 76
CHAMPAIGN — A career game from sophomore Jeanae Terry wasn’t quite enough to get the Illinois Fighting Illini women’s basketball their first conference victory.
Terry finished with a team-high 21 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists as the Illinois dropped an 80-76 contest to the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Makenna Marisa had a game-high 24 points for the Lions, who outscored the Illini 47-44 in the second half.
Also scoring in double figures for Illinois was Jada Peebles with 19, Kennedi Myles had 11 and Eva Rubin finished with 10.
Illinois (2-9 overall, 0-8 in the Big Ten) will travel to Madison, Wis., on Sunday to play the Wisconsin Badgers, who are 3-10 overall and 0-10 in league play. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
Murray St. 77 Tennessee St. 58
MURRAY, Ky. — Former Oakwood standout Katelyn Young continues her impressive freshman season for Murray State.
On Thursday night, Young had eight points and game-high 13 rebounds as the Racers improved to 8-8 overall and 5-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 19-point victory.
Earlier this week, Young was named the OVC freshman of the week for the sixth time this year.
Young is averaging 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds a contest for Murray State.
Colorado St. 78 Boise St. 56
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Former Danville standout Kendle Moore had 11 points as the Rams knocked off the Broncos in a battle between top teams in the Mountain West Conference.
Colorado State improved to 12-3 overall and 9-2 in the MWC, while Boise State fell to 13-2 overall and 9-1 in the league.
