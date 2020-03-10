After 16 teams were able to qualify for the NJCAA Division II Tournament, the teams found out their seeds and who they would play in the first round on Tuesday.
The top seed is Milwaukee Area Tech, who has a 31-1 record and will face No. 16 seed Dakota County in the first day of the tournament at 1 p.m. on March 17 at the Mary Miller Center.
The No. 2 seed is Des Moines Area, who will take on No. 15 Essex County at 3 p.m. on March 17. Muskegon, the third seed, will take on No. 14 Kansas City Kansas at 11 a.m., while the No. 4 seed Sullivan County will start the tournament on March 17 with an 9 a.m. game against No. 13. Lakeland.
No. 5 Schoolcraft will play No. 12 Louisburg on March 18th at 1 p.m., while No. 6 South Suburban will face Glendale at 11 a.m. on March 18th.
No. 7 Davidson County will face No. 10 and Region 24 Champion Parkland to finish things up on March 17 in an 8:30 p.m. game, with No. 8 Howard taking on No. 9 North Central Missouri at 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals will run March 18-19, along with the start of consolation bracket play with the semifinals on March 20 and the championship game at 7:30 p.m.
Danville tied for sixth
BLOOMINGTON — After the girls team finished in a tie for sixth in the Big Twelve indoor meet, the boys team also ended up in a tie in Big Twelve action.
The highest individual finish for Danville was from Eric Turner, who took third in the 60 meter hurdles in 8.68 seconds, while David Moss took fifth in the 60 dash (7.36).
The Vikings had great success with relay teams with the 800 relay team of Moss, Turner, Tomas Reed and Larvell Watkins taking third (1:37.87) and the 1,600 team of Turner, Enjambre, Cameron Gray and Matthew Thomas taking fourth (3:47.13).
DACC wins opener
TUSCOLA — The Jaguars started the season by winning a triangular meet with Illinois Valley and Lincoln Trail at Ironhorse Golf Course.
Nick Pinter and Logan Richardson each had a 78 for Danville Area Community College, while David Warren had a 83 and Rylan Wolfe had an 83.
